Watch The Trending Video Of Pilot Capturing Footage Of Alien UFO

A trending video has became the subject of a raging online argument about unidentified flying objects (UFOs) and extraterrestrial life. On one side are the nerds who claim to have all the "proof" of extraterrestrial life on Earth, and on the other are the cynical people who reject any such beliefs. These two parties recently raised their voices after pilot Jorge Arteaga's footage appeared online. The item appears to defy the laws of physics as it speeds swiftly past the plane. Surprisingly crisp video of the UFO was captured by the pilot.

A sizable silver disc-shaped object is shown flying by the Columbian pilot's aircraft in the footage, which was captured from a great height in the sky. Here is the video, have a look at it:

Pilot Jorge Arteaga captures what some are describing as 'the best UFO footage ever'. pic.twitter.com/myE1Vv4lPR — The JRE Companion (@TheJRECompanion) April 19, 2023

Since being released a few days ago on social media, the video has received millions of views. Arteaga allegedly stated when posting the video that he saw a UFO while flying over Antioquia, Columbia.

That looks like a Chinese supersonic drone. pic.twitter.com/tBTUpch5FU — @amuse (@amuse) April 20, 2023