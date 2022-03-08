Watch The Trending Video Of PV Sindhu Dancing To 'Kacha Badam'

PV Sindhu, a world-class badminton player, has posted a trending video of herself dancing to Bhuban Badyakar's popular Bengali song Kacha Badam. The trending video was released on March 7th and has already received over 3 million views.

PV Sindhu, dressed in a yellow saree attire, can be seen swaying to Kacha Badam in the viral video. She was a natural at the dance moves. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:

The dance video was a huge hit on the internet. Users were applauding her video and praised her as she is not only a brilliant player, but also a cute dancer.

For the uninformed, Kacha Badam is a Bengali song created by Bhuban Badyakar, a peanut vendor from West Bengal. Kacha Badam is one of the most popular songs on the internet right now. People all across the world, whether in India or elsewhere, appear to be addicted to the song.

It's been over a month since the Bengali song 'Kacha Badam' went viral online and sparked a big thrill with thousands of people dancing to its upbeat beats. As the song was sung to entice clients while selling peanuts from village to village on his bicycle. The song has gone viral on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and others. This song is loved by all ages, from children to the elderly.