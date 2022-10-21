Watch The Trending Video Of The Struggle To Weigh A Baby Penguin
On the internet, a trending video of a young emperor penguin is becoming very popular. A photo shared on Twitter by Fasc1nate depicts a breeding staff member weighing a 97-day-old young emperor penguin with difficulty.The 14.1 kilogramme young penguin is 97 days old.
The video was posted yesterday with the caption explaining the struggle to weigh a 97-day-old baby emperor penguin.
Adventure World Official first shared the 1 minute, 3 second footage on Twitter. "Baby emperor penguin born on October 1. A conflict between the breeding team who want you to stay still and the baby who can't sit still...! 97 days old 14.1kg," the caption in English reads.