Watch The Trending Video Of The Struggle To Weigh A Baby Penguin

On the internet, a trending video of a young emperor penguin is becoming very popular. A photo shared on Twitter by Fasc1nate depicts a breeding staff member weighing a 97-day-old young emperor penguin with difficulty.The 14.1 kilogramme young penguin is 97 days old.



The video was posted yesterday with the caption explaining the struggle to weigh a 97-day-old baby emperor penguin. The trending video has received thousands of likes and retweets, as well as more than 24 million views. Here is the video, have a look at it:

A struggle to weigh a 97-day-old baby emperor penguin. pic.twitter.com/2Bq1wid60J — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) October 19, 2022

Adventure World Official first shared the 1 minute, 3 second footage on Twitter. "Baby emperor penguin born on October 1. A conflict between the breeding team who want you to stay still and the baby who can't sit still...! 97 days old 14.1kg," the caption in English reads.



Meanwhile, of all the species of penguins now surviving, emperor penguins are the biggest. They are around 45 inches tall. They are located in the Antarctic ice and the chilly surrounding waters, claims National Geographic.