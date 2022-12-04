Watch The Trending Video Of Twin Sisters From Mumbai Getting Married To Same Man

A trending video witnessed twin sisters who work as IT engineers in Mumbai were married on Friday in Akluj, Malshiras Taluka, Solapur District, Maharashtra. The man's and the girls' families have approved of the 'controversial' union.



According to reports, the marriage was solemnised in the Solapur district's Akluj hamlet. However, some on social media are speculating on the legality and morality of this.

Pinky and Rinky, identical twins who work as IT engineers in Mumbai. Here is the video have a look at it:

Two sisters, both IT professionals, from Mumbai marry same man from Akluj village in Solapur, Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/xsTAaGhNAt — Love (@LocalBabaji) December 4, 2022

As they had lived together in the same home since they were young, the two sisters reportedly made the decision to wed Atul. The appearance of the twin sisters is considered to be identical.



However, after watching the video some have expressed doubts about the wedding, others have made jokes and posted memes about it.