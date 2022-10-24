Watch The Trending Video Of Ukraine Military Helicopter Pilot Showing His Flying Skills

Numerous videos from the Ukraine-Russian War have surfaced that one might not have anticipated. movies of fighter jets releasing missiles, colliding with buildings, and many others. Due to their distinctiveness, these videos are garnering a lot of attention and are being shared on social media.

One of the trending videos shows a Ukrainian military helicopter travelling by truck over Ukrainian highways. The two machines appear to be engaging in a dangerous interaction in the footage, and the helicopter appears to be narrowly missing a collision. The tweet's now-viral video depicts a truck travelling along a highway when, out of nowhere, a military helicopter emerges.

The vehicle and the Ukrainian flag-flagged chopper are flying very closely to one another. The dash camera of a third vehicle captured a video of the entire incident. However, we are unsure of whose helicopter is visible in the clip. It should be mentioned that the trending video has received over 13.5 million views on Twitter and is still growing. Here is the video have a look at it:

Welcome to Ukraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/LdFhrzwn2m — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 20, 2022

Following the video's success, numerous users on Twitter started posting videos of Ukrainian military helicopters in the comments. Some people loved seeing the video, though. After viewing the film, some people expressed their gratitude for the soldiers.

