Watch The Trending Video Of Woman Singing 'Pasoori' While Working In Kitchen

A trending video of a woman singing 'Pasoori' while doing kitchen duties has gone viral on the social media platforms. Her Instagram account has been used to post the footage. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:

According to her Instagram account, the woman is a singer and artist named Shalini Dubey. In her deep voice, she is seen singing the song while chopping onions.

Ms Dubey wrote in the caption of the post that the trending video was filmed by a friend while she was working in the kitchen, which she described as her favourite location to sing.

