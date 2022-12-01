Watch The Trending Video Of Woman YouTuber Harassed On Mumbai Street

On Tuesday night in Mumbai, a man accosted a lady YouTuber who was supposedly from South Korea. On social media, a trending video of the allegedly incident of teasing and molesting a girl has gone viral.



A Twitter user who shared the trending video claimed that the woman was from Korea and that the incident occurred while she was livestreaming in the Khar suburb. Here is the video, have a look at it:





Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming. https://t.co/QQvXbOVp9F — Mhyochi in 🇮🇳 (@mhyochi) November 30, 2022





A young man is shown in a video getting quite near to the woman and attempting to drag her by gripping her hand while she rebuffs him.



In the video, it can be heard that a man ask her how old she is. Later, a man with a pal rides up on a motorcycle once more and gives her a left. She declines it, stating that her house is close by.

Police stated that although they had not received a complaint, they had taken notice of the incident on their own and had begun an investigation. The source stated that the police are hunting for the individual who harassed the woman.