Watch The Trending Video Of Woman's Dance Performance Outside Puja Pandal In Kolkata

A trending video of a woman in Kolkata dancing happily to 'Yaad Aa Raha Hai has gone popular online.
Woman's dance performance on Yaad Aa Raha Hai outside puja pandal in Kolkata is such a vibe.

  • A trending video of a woman in Kolkata dancing happily to 'Yaad Aa Raha Hai has gone popular online.
  • The trending video almost 3 lakh views.

A trending video of a woman in Kolkata dancing happily to 'Yaad Aa Raha Hai has gone popular online. Furthermore, she was literally the definition of "dance like nobody is watching" as she performed while dancing in front of a puja pandal in the city.

After being shared online, the trending video almost 3 lakh views. Simply thrilled, online users praised the woman's spirit in the comments section. Here is the video, have a look at it:


Tania Maitra, a user on Facebook, posted the now-viral video. An enthusiastic woman danced on the streets of Kolkata for more than two minutes to the well-known song by Mithun Chakraborty. She was dancing in front of a puja pandal as people walked by. The woman's energy was not at all affected, and others in the room loved everything about her performance.

