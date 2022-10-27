Watch The Trending Video Showing Struggle To Weigh The Baby Penguin

On the internet, a trending video of a young emperor penguin is becoming very popular. A photo shared on Twitter by Fasc1nate depicts a breeding staff member weighing a 97-day-old young emperor penguin with difficulty. The caption explained that a battle to weigh a 97-day-old newborn emperor penguin.



The trending video was posted yesterday and has received thousands of likes and retweets along with more than 24 million views. The 14.1 kilogramme young penguin is 97 days old. Here is the video, have a look at it:

A struggle to weigh a 97-day-old baby emperor penguin. pic.twitter.com/2Bq1wid60J — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) October 19, 2022

Adventure World Official first shared the 1 minute, 3 second footage on Twitter. Furthermore, of all the species of penguins now surviving, emperor penguins are the biggest. They are around 45 inches tall. They are located in the Antarctic ice and the chilly surrounding waters, claims National Geographic.



However, according to a National Geographic story, emperor penguins spend the lengthy winter on open ice and even reproduce during this difficult time. Females only produce one egg, which they immediately abandon.