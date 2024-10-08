Watch The Viral Video Of Durga Puja Celebrated For The First Time At Times Square, New York

A viral video shows a singer performing the popular Bengali song *Dhak Baja Kashor Baja* as Indians, dressed in vibrant traditional attire, dance around a Durga idol in the heart of Times Square, New York. Numerous billboards light up the background, adding to the grandeur of the scene.

Sharing the video, the X account @MeghUpdates wrote, "History has been scripted! For the first time, Durga Puja was organized at the center of Times Square, New York City, USA." Watch the viral video here:

History has been Scripted !!!



For the 1st time, Durga puja was organized at the centre of Times Square, New York City, United States. pic.twitter.com/QpTRdVDsxn — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) October 7, 2024

The video quickly went viral, with social media users expressing their pride in seeing Indian culture celebrated on such a global stage. One user commented, "The respect and recognition Indians are getting abroad nowadays was never seen before." Another added, "A proud moment for all Indians to witness our culture being embraced worldwide."



In another video shared by influencer Ruchika Jain, women are seen performing the traditional *Dhunuchi* dance amidst the celebrations at Times Square. The event was organized by the Bengali Club in the US, promoting the unique opportunity to experience Indian culture in New York City.

Many X users shared their reactions, with one calling the experience of Durga Puja at Times Square "surreal, serendipitous, and splendid."

Durga Puja, one of the major Hindu festivals, is celebrated annually by the Bengali community across India and its diaspora worldwide.