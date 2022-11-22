Watch The Viral Video Of Guard Speaking To ‘Ghost Patient’

A very disturbing reason has caused a trending video from Argentina to spark conversation on social media. It depicts a hospital security officer conversing with a person who is not seen. The "ghost patient" CCTV film from an Argentine hospital has gone viral on social media because it is so unsettling. Millions of people have watched the Reddit-shared video.



The Reddit user who posted the video noted in the caption that it was taken at 3 am in the Finochietto Sanatorium, a for-profit hospital in Buenos Aires. Even though no one can be seen entering, the video shows a security waiting at the reception as the robotic entry door opens. The guard approached this "invisible patient" with a clipboard and began speaking to him while taking notes, so it indicates that he did see someone enter. You'll undoubtedly get the shivers watching the video.

Sources, however, were unable to confirm the legitimacy of this footage. Looking back at the video, the patient can be recognized as someone who passed away at the hospital the day before. However, after watching this video, several viewers expressed fear, but others said that it was likely a well-executed prank by the guard.

