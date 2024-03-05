Watch The Viral Video Of Roof Collapse Incident At Ambience Mall: No Casualties Reported Following Late-Night Mishap

In a startling turn of events late last night, Ambience Mall, nestled in the affluent Vasant Kunj locality of South Delhi, faced a structural mishap as a portion of its roof collapsed. The incident, occurring around 12:45 am during routine maintenance work, sent shockwaves through the area, but thankfully, no casualties were reported.

Eyewitnesses and initial reports indicate that the collapse transpired within the central hall of the mall, where maintenance activities were being carried out. Debris from the fallen structure scattered over escalators and railings, painting a chaotic scene exacerbated by the presence of smoke, which filled the air.

Authorities swiftly responded to the emergency, ensuring the safety of patrons and staff within the vicinity. Emergency services, including fire and rescue teams, were deployed to assess the situation and oversee any potential risks. Fortunately, their prompt actions prevented any harm to individuals present at the time of the incident.

As a precautionary measure, Ambience Mall management announced the closure of the establishment on Monday. This decision aims to facilitate comprehensive maintenance and inspection procedures to ensure the structural integrity and safety of the premises. Visitors are advised to stay updated through official channels regarding the reopening schedule.

The incident underscores the importance of stringent safety protocols and maintenance practices in commercial establishments, particularly in high-traffic areas such as shopping malls. Investigations into the cause of the collapse are expected to be launched promptly to prevent future occurrences and bolster safety measures.

Despite the unsettling event, the community is relieved by the absence of injuries and loss of life. The collaborative efforts of emergency responders and mall management have been instrumental in mitigating potential harm and managing the situation effectively.

As authorities continue to assess the aftermath and initiate necessary repairs, residents and patrons remain hopeful for the swift restoration of normalcy at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, reinforcing the resilient spirit of the community in the face of adversity.

It’s raining collapses in Malls in NCR. Today roof of Ambience Mall at Vasant Kunj collapsed. Poor maintenance by owners is a factor. MCD must inspect all Cinemas and Malls lest a major accident happens again ⁦@ArvindKejriwal⁩ ⁦@LtGovDelhi⁩ ⁦@AmitShah⁩ pic.twitter.com/QYV6nTWm2Z — Shantanu Guha Ray (@ShantanuGuhaRay) March 4, 2024



