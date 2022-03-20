Woman Discovered 10 kg Tumour With Teeth And Hair Developing Inside Her Ovary

A 28-year-old nurse, Jaimi Conwell was shocked to hear that she had a 10 kg tumour packed with hair and teeth growing in her right ovary. Every girl has a habit of being insecure about their extra weight and body structure. Similarly the nurse had been insecure about her weight and was willing to lose weight for a long time.



The Texas nurse, has been attempting to lose weight for years with no success. She did everything she could think of, including switching to a ketogenic and low-calorie diet and working out twice a day. Despite her efforts, her weight did not decrease. Things worsened when she began to put on weight in the last two years.



She went to the doctor in March 2021 after experiencing some concerning symptoms, including nausea. And it was then that she was surprised by a diagnosis.

Scans and examinations indicated that her right ovary had been overtaken by a massive 10 kg ovarian tumour replete with hair and teeth. According to the diagnostic, the tumour has been growing inside her body for several years.

The physicians discovered the large tumour and proceeded to remove it right away, fearing that it was cancerous. Her body's undesirable growth was medically eliminated, resulting in a significant physical transformation. The 28-year-old is now 46 kilogrammes lighter.

The 28-year-old revealed that she became queasy even when bending over to tie her shoes while speaking up about her horrific experience.

Doctors recommended that Jaimi undergo an exploratory operation to better pinpoint the source of her problems after a series of testing. Her mother was given decision-making authority over her while she was sedated. Jaimi was found to have a teratoma tumour. According to the doctors, it was consuming all of the nutrients that were entering her body due to its large size.