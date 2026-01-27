R-Day celebrations at Amaravati splendid: Dy CM

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said that it was a joyful experience to participate in the Republic Day celebrations held for the first time in the dream capital of Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati. He described the event as grand and inspiring, stating that it reflected the State’s future goals and aspirations.

The celebrations were organised at the parade grounds in the Nelapadu area, where 22 tableaux showcased various aspects of the State’s progress and development. Pawan Kalyan said the well-organised programme symbolised Andhra Pradesh’s growth and vision for the future.

Expressing his aspirations, the Deputy Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Amaravati should be developed into a world-class city with all modern amenities. He noted that the address delivered by Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer from the Republic Day dais provided clear direction for the State’s future. Reaffirming the government’s commitment to the spirit of the Indian Constitution, Pawan Kalyan said development would be carried forward in line with constitutional values. Extending warm greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, he assured that every step taken by the coalition government would be in accordance with the aspirations of the people, with the State’s overall development as its sole objective.