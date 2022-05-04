Woman From Turkey Achieved Guinness World Record For Being Tallest Woman Living

Rumeysa Gelgi of Turkey was formerly the world's tallest teenager, as certified in 2014, and in October of last year she achieved the Guinness World record for the world's tallest woman. Her most recent measurement revealed that she stood at a towering 215.16 cm (7ft 0.7in), and her worldwide fame has reached dizzying heights.

Rumeysa's record-breaking capabilities don't stop there. She also has three other records, which were verified in February 2022. These three records include longest finger on a female living person 11.2 cm, largest hands on a female living person with her right hand measuring 24.93 cm and left hand measuring 24.26 cm and longest back on a female living person 59.90 cm, reported on the website of Guinness World Record.

Rumeysa's amazing height is caused by a disease known as Weaver syndrome. This uncommon genetic disease, which is generally hereditary, causes rapid growth and advanced bone ageing.

Other concerns associated with this syndrome include reduced joint motion walking instability, and sometimes eating or breathing difficulty. Rumeysa requires a wheelchair most of the time due to her height and circumstance, yet she can get around with a walker for brief periods of time.

Rumeysa enjoys swimming and spending time with her family and siblings when she isn't travelling or becoming a body positivity spokesperson. Her parents and siblings are all of average height, and no one else in her family has been diagnosed with Weaver syndrome.

Rumeysa has been a champion for positivity, diversity, and research from her debut album, using her uncommon medical condition to educate others via her experience. Obtaining multiple record titles was an important aspect of her journey and aided her in pursuing her goals.

Rumeysa has faced backlash in the past because of her appearance. Meanwhile, she chose to use her record and unusual condition to educate people after realising that ignorance was often at the root of those nasty comments.







