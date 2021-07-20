Woman Gets Shocked To Find 18 Snakes Under Her Bed

A woman, Trish Wilcher, witnessed 18 snakes wriggling under her bed while she was going to sleep in her bed. After noticing what she believed was a piece of trash moving on the floor, had to do a double glance. A few seconds later, she saw another piece of trash and then realized moving something on the floor, at her house in Georgia, the United States. After turning the bedroom upside down, she discovered a mother snake who had 17 babies.



On Sunday, Ms. Wilcher believes the animal gave birth under her bed. The snakes were scarcely visible after melding into the carpet, as evidenced by photographs. Ms. Wilcher revealed on Facebook that the experience left her scared and in a state of freaking out. When she posted the image on her Facebook handle, she wrote that they have turned the room all around and found 17 babies, and their mother had been discovered. They have cleared some area that has been overgrown for a long time up the street. As a result, they became her litter's home.

Ms. Wilcher made a witty remark that she was having trouble moving around the home, let alone sitting down, and she may need to see a cardiologist as a result. After taking out all the snakes from the house, she mentioned that the dilemma is still inside her where she felt like maybe one can be left.

Meanwhile, the reptiles were rounded up by a wildlife expert named Dan before being released near the home in Augusta. She said that Dan came and went, and he didn't discover anything that she was guessing about the snake giving birth to a live baby under her bed, which left her stunned in a shocking manner.

Meanwhile, Ms. Wilcher emphasized that the snakes were not poisonous, and has been speculated that these are non-venomous 'Dekay's snakes'or brown snakes. Users on Facebook also praised them for excavating the snakes with great care and humanity.