Women From Chennai Saved Several Lives After Losing Her Mother Due To Covid

The pandemic has changed people's live all over and has turned their lives upside down. It has deteriorated the situation during the second wave as a lot of people has lost their loved ones. While several people had came across to save other's live putting their own life at risk.



Similarly, R Seetha Devi, 36, of Chennai, patiently waited just outside Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on May 1 for her COVID-19 positive, who was 65-year-old mother to be admitted. Patients were unable to receive oxygen because the hospital has been out of beds. After a lengthy queue, she was finally able to secure one bed for her mother, but she regrettably was not able to save her life due to the lack of oxygen and succumbed to the deadly virus.

Seetha explained in an interview that they were transferring her from one ambulance to the next because her oxygen levels had dropped to dangerously low levels.

Seetha saved 800 lives as a result of the agony of not being able to rescue one. After the pain of being not able to save one life, Seetha determined that no one should have to go through what she and her mother had went through, and she began supporting COVID-19 victims. On May 5, an auto-rickshaw known as 'Oxygen Auto' was witnessed waiting outside RGGGH with an oxygen cylinder, a flowmeter, masks, and Seetha in the driver's seat. She offered free services between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

She began delivering oxygen support to at least 30 individuals every day with the help of her non-profit organisation, Street Vision Charitable Trust, and two volunteers, Mohanraj and Sarath Kumar. She answer her phone 24 hours a day, seven days a week in case anyone requires assistance, and she made every effort to contact the patient as soon as possible. She stated that she feel obliged to reciprocate and help others in any of the ways she can.

The noble oxygen auto service, which began in May, has more than doubled in size, and Seetha has already included two additional autorickshaws with identical features.

Meanwhile, during the pandemic times, when the crematoriums were full and people waited for the long queue to perform the last rites, she also assisted people in need of it. Seetha also helped people with oxygen and brought the departed to their final resting places. She also serves the people in hunger in her neighbourhood and has built sanitary napkin dispensers at ten hospitals across Chennai.