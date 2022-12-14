World's First Law To Ban Smoking For Future Generation Passed By New Zealand

As part of a package of new anti-smoking measures approved by the parliament on Tuesday, the next generation of New Zealanders won't be able to purchase cigarettes. According to the new legislation, anyone born after 2008 is prohibited from purchasing a pack of cigarettes or other tobacco products. Ayesha Verrall, the health minister for New Zealand, introduced the measure and stated that the law was a step "towards a smoke-free future" when introducing it.

Dr. Verrall continued that thousands of individuals will live longer, healthier lives, and the health system will be NZ$5 billion better off because we won't have to treat the diseases brought on by smoking. In addition, communities will be free from the proliferation and clustering of retailers who target and sell tobacco products in particular areas. The Health Minister further mentioned that it means nicotine will be reduced to non-addictive levels.

Each year fewer people will be able to buy cigarettes as a result of this regulation. For instance, in 2050, those over 40 won't be able to buy cigarettes. According to a government statistic released in November, only 8% of adults in New Zealand smoke every day. This is a very low smoking rate. The Smokefree Environments Bill aims to reduce the percentage to less than 5% by 2025, with the ultimate goal of outlawing the activity completely.

The bill's structure intends to reduce the number of outlets countrywide authorised to sell smoked tobacco products from 6,000 to 600. In order to make items less addictive, it also emphasises lowering the nicotine content of certain products.