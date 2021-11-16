World's Most Premature Baby Holds The New Guinness World Record For Surviving

Curtis was one of the twins and his sister, C'Asya was also born at 21 weeks and 1 day, but she was less developed and did not respond to treatment as well as her brother. She died tragically only a day after her birth. The odds of a long-term future for the great majority of preterm kids born thus early are nil. Curtis' recovery is all the more remarkable because of this. Dr. Brian Sims, the on-call neonatologist who oversaw the twins' birth and was heavily involved in Curtis' treatment, told them that according to research, newborns of this age are unlikely to survive.



Curtis was declared fit to go home on April 6, 2021, after 275 days (almost nine months) of care from a large staff at the RNICU and the larger Women and Infants Center. His release from the hospital was only feasible because of a customized pharmaceutical regimen and specialized equipment like bottled oxygen and a feeding tube, but it was a significant step forward in his incredible journey.

Curtis became one year old on July 5, 2021. He was the most preterm baby to survive at this time. He has three siblings, the eldest of whom enjoys assisting with daily tasks such as bathing, dressing, and feeding. He set the new record of surviving and holds the new Guinness World record. He was also the first to suspect Curtis' gestational age of 21 weeks and 1 day might have set a world record, and he was instrumental in assisting Chelly with the record application procedure.

Dr. Travers explained when he first met Curtis, he was struck by how small he was and how delicate his skin was and astounded that he was alive and responding to treatment at such a young age. Dr. Travers said that at first, Curtis was on a lot of breathing support and medication for his heart and lungs to keep him alive. Curtis Zy-Keith Means of Alabama, USA, was born in July 2020, exactly one month after the previous world's most preterm infant, and would go on to make history.

However, on July 4, 2020, she was brought to the hospital for emergency surgery. She was soon transferred from her local hospital to the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), which is known for having one of the country's best neonatology and pediatric departments. Curtis was born at a gestational age of 21 weeks 1 day (148 days) at around 1 p.m. on July 5 thanks to the quick response of the experienced medical team at the Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (RNICU), as per his mother's wishes. His due date had been set for November 11th. Curtis was 132 days almost 19 weeks premature. A full-term pregnancy lasts 40 weeks or 280 days. Curtis was born weighing barely 420 g (14.8 oz), about the same as a soccer ball.