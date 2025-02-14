10 New Movies and Shows Hit Telugu OTT Platforms Today

This Friday marks the arrival of ten new films and web series on various OTT platforms, with a mix of Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Korean, and English content. Out of these, seven stand out as notable releases, while four are specifically available for Telugu audiences. These titles, spanning genres such as action, romance, comedy, family drama, and science fiction, are now streaming on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Aha, and others.

Streaming platforms have introduced a diverse selection of films and web series today, catering to various audience preferences. Below is a breakdown of today's releases across different OTT services:

Netflix

Dhoom Dham (Telugu dubbed from Hindi) – A comedy-action investigative thriller now available for streaming.

Mellow Movie (Telugu dubbed Korean series) – A romantic drama series added to the library.

I'm Married… But! (Korean romantic comedy web series) – A fresh addition featuring family-centered humor.

Love Is Blind – Season 8 (English reality series) – The latest season of the globally popular dating show.

Amazon Prime Video & MX Player

Pyaar Ka Professor (Hindi web series) – A romantic and bold drama premiering today.

Manorama Max

Manorajyam (Malayalam film) – A bold family drama added to the platform.

Aha

Dance Icon 2 – Wild Fire (Telugu reality show) – A dance competition series making its return.

Zee5

Pyaar Testing (Hindi web series) – A romantic comedy that debuts today.

Lionsgate Play

Subservience (English film) – A science fiction thriller added for viewers.

Sun NXT

Pottel (Telugu film) – A family thriller drama now available for streaming.

Out of the ten new titles, four are directly accessible in Telugu, including the investigative action-comedy Dhoom Dham, the family thriller Pottel, and the Korean romantic drama Mellow Movie. Additionally, Dance Icon 2 – Wild Fire, a Telugu dance reality show, is now streaming.

In the broader category, notable releases include the Hindi web series Pyaar Ka Professor and Pyaar Testing, along with the Malayalam film Manorajyam. The science fiction thriller Subservience and the latest season of Love Is Blind add to the diverse mix available today.