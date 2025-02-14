Live
- Final Deadline for Telangana Netanna Savings Scheme Enrollment – February 15.
- China Forms Planetary Defence Force Amid Growing Asteroid Threat
- "Where is My Scooter?" – Students Launch Postcard Protest Against Congress.
- Grand Arrangements for Maha Shivaratri Festival at Jogulamba Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy Temple.
- Family Conspiracy Unveiled: Seven Arrested for Murder Disguised as Accident in Jogulamba Gadwal.
- DEET App to Enhance Private Sector Job Opportunities in Telangana.
- Pullur Panchayat Secretary Caught Red-Handed by ACB for ₹2 Lakh Bribe.
- Alampur Lawyers Boycott Court in Protest Against Attack on Judge.
- MP D.K. Aruna Takes Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh Mela, Calls It a Blessing.
- Police Crack Down on Drunk Driving: SI Srinivasa Rao Leads Checks at Aija Crossroads.
10 New Movies and Shows Hit Telugu OTT Platforms Today
Check out the latest Telugu OTT releases today! 10 new movies and series are now streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, Aha, and more.
This Friday marks the arrival of ten new films and web series on various OTT platforms, with a mix of Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Korean, and English content. Out of these, seven stand out as notable releases, while four are specifically available for Telugu audiences. These titles, spanning genres such as action, romance, comedy, family drama, and science fiction, are now streaming on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Aha, and others.
Streaming platforms have introduced a diverse selection of films and web series today, catering to various audience preferences. Below is a breakdown of today's releases across different OTT services:
Netflix
Dhoom Dham (Telugu dubbed from Hindi) – A comedy-action investigative thriller now available for streaming.
Mellow Movie (Telugu dubbed Korean series) – A romantic drama series added to the library.
I'm Married… But! (Korean romantic comedy web series) – A fresh addition featuring family-centered humor.
Love Is Blind – Season 8 (English reality series) – The latest season of the globally popular dating show.
Amazon Prime Video & MX Player
Pyaar Ka Professor (Hindi web series) – A romantic and bold drama premiering today.
Manorama Max
Manorajyam (Malayalam film) – A bold family drama added to the platform.
Aha
Dance Icon 2 – Wild Fire (Telugu reality show) – A dance competition series making its return.
Zee5
Pyaar Testing (Hindi web series) – A romantic comedy that debuts today.
Lionsgate Play
Subservience (English film) – A science fiction thriller added for viewers.
Sun NXT
Pottel (Telugu film) – A family thriller drama now available for streaming.
Out of the ten new titles, four are directly accessible in Telugu, including the investigative action-comedy Dhoom Dham, the family thriller Pottel, and the Korean romantic drama Mellow Movie. Additionally, Dance Icon 2 – Wild Fire, a Telugu dance reality show, is now streaming.
In the broader category, notable releases include the Hindi web series Pyaar Ka Professor and Pyaar Testing, along with the Malayalam film Manorajyam. The science fiction thriller Subservience and the latest season of Love Is Blind add to the diverse mix available today.