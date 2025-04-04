Aha brings the soul of small-town life alive with new series Hometown

Aha Video has launched its latest original series Hometown, a moving tribute to the innocence of youth, the warmth of close-knit communities, and the lasting friendships that define our formative years. Now available to stream exclusively on the regional OTT platform, the series promises viewers a heartfelt journey filled with emotion, nostalgia, and charm.

Set in the tranquil surroundings of Karimnagar, Hometown tells the story of Srikanth, a young man embarking on a filmmaking career, who returns to his native town and rediscovers the people and places that shaped his early life. As he reconnects with childhood companions and old neighbourhoods, he begins to understand how deeply his roots continue to influence his present.

The story is rich with tender moments—shared secrets, mischievous adventures, and youthful crushes—all unfolding in a town where every face is familiar, and every corner holds a memory. The backdrop of a simpler time and place forms the heart of this drama, offering a much-needed pause from today’s chaotic pace.

Rajeev Kanakala lends gravitas to the role of Srikanth’s father, portraying a figure of quiet wisdom and enduring support. Jhansi plays the ever-loving mother, whose gentle strength anchors the family through all its phases. The younger cast—Prajwal Yadma, Sairam, Anirudh, Annie, and Sravya—shine in their portrayals of Srikanth’s childhood friends, each bringing authenticity and warmth to their roles.

Directed by Srikanth Reddy Palle and produced by Naveen Medaram Productions (MNOP), Hometown blends humour, emotion, and storytelling rooted in lived experiences. It evokes a strong sense of belonging and will especially resonate with viewers who grew up in small towns or have fond memories of their early days.

At its core, Hometown explores how the places and people of our past quietly shape our paths. It invites the audience to take a step back, reflect, and perhaps reconnect with old friends or forgotten dreams.

Hometown is now streaming on aha. For anyone longing to revisit the days of endless laughter, heartfelt friendships, and a world unburdened by hurry, this series offers the perfect escape.