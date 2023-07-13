Aha’s ‘Nenu Super Woman’, for aspiring women entrepreneurs

In a groundbreaking initiative to inspire and uplift women entrepreneurs, aha, India's leading 100% local OTT platform, is proud to announce the launch of 'Nenu Super Woman,' South India's most anticipated business reality show. Premiering on aha every Friday and Saturday starting 21st July, this trailblazing series aims to showcase aspiring women's resilience, tenacity, and entrepreneurial spirit, providing them with a platform to turn their business dreams into reality. In the first week, the esteemed ANGELS, successful entrepreneurs who will serve as mentors and guides, have invested over 1.35 crores on the startup companies of 'Nenu Super Woman' contestants. This significant contribution underscores their unwavering commitment to nurturing and supporting women's dreams from all walks of life.

As a testament to their unwavering commitment to women empowerment, aha's 'Nenu Super Woman' hosted by Sreeram Chandra features a stellar panel of ANGELS, successful entrepreneurs who will mentor and guide the contestants. The esteemed ANGELS include Rohit Chennamaneni, Co-founder of Darwinbox; Sridhar Gadhi, Founder and Executive Chairman of Quantela Inc; Renuka Bodla, Venture Partner of Silverneedle Ventures; Sudhakar Reddy, Founder and CEO of Abhi Bus; Dodla Deepa Reddy, Founder of Dodla Dairy; Karan Bajaj, Bajaj Electronic; and Sindhura Ponguru, Director of Narayana Colleges.

Speaking about the show, Rohit Chennamaneni, Co-founder of Darwinbox, said, "Nenu Super Woman is a game-changer for aspiring women entrepreneurs, providing them with a unique platform to showcase their business ideas and embark on a transformative journey. It's an honor to be a part of this empowering show and contribute to the growth of women-led startups."

Karan Bajaj, Bajaj Electronics shared, “Nenu Super Woman is a phenomenal platform that will propel entrepreneurial journeys of the woman entrepreneurs by providing funding and mentorship from all of us ANGELS. I am very excited to share my experiences of decades with budding entrepreneurs on the show and mentor them. We will indeed write some defining stories during this journey. I compliment the platform and the entire Nenu Super Woman team for being the launchpad to the wonder world of building businesses."

Renuka Bodla, Venture Partner of Silverneedle Ventures, expressed her excitement, saying, "I come from humble beginnings, and whenever a woman entrepreneur is standing with courage and showcasing her business prototype or presenting the idea, I feel delighted. This is what I have always wanted to see. aha's Nenu Super Woman is a groundbreaking initiative that celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit of women. I am thrilled to be on this transformative journey and help aspiring women entrepreneurs turn their dreams into successful ventures."

Sindhura Ponguru, Director of Narayana Colleges, shared her enthusiasm, "This is just the beginning of a new era in the Telugu states. Nenu Super Woman is an exceptional platform that empowers women to showcase their talents and entrepreneurial skills. It's an honour to be associated with this show and support women in their pursuit of building successful businesses."

Sridhar Gadhi, Founder and Chairman of Quantela Inc, added, "With Nenu Super Woman, we have come across amazing ideas and are delighted to see how women are interested in entrepreneurship. The show is a testament to women entrepreneurs' immense potential and creativity. By providing them with the necessary mentorship and resources, I feel we all are unlocking opportunities and driving meaningful change in the startup ecosystem."

Deepthi Ravula, CEO of WeHub, and Vaasudev Koppineni, Content Head of aha, expressed their confidence in the show's ability to create a positive impact. "One of the things about being an entrepreneur, especially a woman entrepreneur, is that it takes a lot of courage, guts, perseverance and determination. WeHub is the flagship initiative of the Telangana state Government that has been the most inspiring thing for me, and Aha's Nenu Super Woman embodies the spirit of women empowerment and entrepreneurship. We believe this show will inspire and uplift aspiring women entrepreneurs, fostering innovation and driving economic growth," said Deepthi Ravula.

Vaasudev added, "aha is proud to be at the forefront of this movement, providing a platform for women to unleash their potential and pursue their dreams."

With its powerful narrative, invaluable mentorship, and transformative opportunities, 'Nenu Super Woman' is poised to become a game-changer in the startup ecosystem.

Join aha on this aspiring voyage as 'Nenu Super Woman' unfolds the stories of passion, grit, and triumph, igniting a new wave of women-led startups and redefining the entrepreneurial landscape every Friday and Saturday starting 21st July.