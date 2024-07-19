Live
- Efforts underway to position Sri Lanka as regional hub for human capital development: Wickremesinghe
- Warsaw celebrates 71st anniversary of Old Town reconstruction
- RBI chief tells banks to step up vigil against cyber attacks, digital frauds
- Congress to launch Maha poll campaign on August 20; aims to oust Mahayuti govt
- Strong possibility of 2 Jaipur municipal bodies merging into one: Mayor
- Have multiple fail safes in place to avoid Microsoft-like outages: Experts
- Courts should encourage compounding of offences in cheque bounce cases: SC
- Centre notifies appointment of 3 permanent judges in Delhi HC
- Australians advised to be cautious of scams following major health info data breach
- Odisha celebrates 'Rasagola Divas' as Rath Yatra concludes
Just In
Anticipation builds for K-drama ‘Sweet Home Season 3:’ Release date and details revealed
South Korean actor Song Kang’s hit K-drama Sweet Home is set to return with its highly anticipated third season, premiering on Netflix on July 19, 2024
South Korean actor Song Kang’s hit K-drama Sweet Home is set to return with its highly anticipated third season, premiering on Netflix on July 19, 2024. Based on the Naver webtoon by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan, Sweet Home has captivated global audiences with its unique mix of horror, thriller, and action.
Season 3 promises to escalate the drama's intensity, plunging viewers back into a world where humanity is caught in a perilous battle between monstrous beings and the last survivors. The new season will see the return of familiar faces including Song Kang as Hyun-su, Go Min-si as Lee Eun-yoo, Lee Do-hyun as Lee Eun-hyuk, Lee Jin-uk as Pyeon Sang-wook, and Jung Jin-young as Park Chan-yeong.
According to Netflix, “Season 3 will challenge the survivors as they navigate new threats and difficult choices, with the stadium safehouse now compromised.” The plot continues to follow Hyun-su, a high school student who, after losing his family, faces a dystopian world overrun by monsters. His journey to save humanity becomes even more urgent and fraught with peril.
Season 2 left audiences eager for answers with its dramatic cliffhangers. The upcoming season is expected to unravel more about the origins of the apocalypse and the nature of the creatures, providing deeper insights into the ongoing struggle for survival.
The newly released trailer hints at an epic finale, showcasing humanity's battle against the neohumans and the final stages of the monsterisation saga. Fans can look forward to a gripping conclusion as the characters face their ultimate showdown with evil forces.
As a Netflix original, Sweet Home Season 3 will be exclusively available on the streaming platform, allowing fans to dive into the action and suspense of the series.