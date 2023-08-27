Live
‘Baby’ creating records in OTT too
Youthful romantic drama “Baby,” starring Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin, has set the box office on fire.
Youthful romantic drama “Baby,” starring Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin, has set the box office on fire. Sai Rajesh directed the film, which deals with modern-day relationships. SKN produced this youthful drama, which has Naga Babu, Lirisha, Kusuma Degalamarri, Sathvik Anand, Babloo, Seetha, Mounika, and Keerthana in pivotal roles. There was a lot of chatter about the film’s content during its release, but ultimately, the film emerged as a blockbuster.
The movie has now made its OTT debut on the Telugu streaming platform Aha and has garnered over 100 million streaming minutes in just 32 hours. The film is poised to create many such records on OTT in the coming days. Vijay Bulganin’s music is one of the biggest assets of “Baby.’