Disney+ Hotstar comes with a unique promotional strategy for ‘Mangalavaaram’

Actress Payal Rajput's recent rural thriller, "Mangalavaaram," stirred conversations upon its theatrical release a couple of months ago. Directed by Ajay Bhupathi, the film later found its way to the digital platform Disney + Hotstar, continuing to captivate audiences.



Adding to its allure, a striking wall painting for "Mangalavaaram's" OTT promotions has surfaced near Hyderabad's Eat Street at Necklace Road, becoming a focal point of attention. The artwork, crafted by the talented Lakshmi Narayana, features Payal's eyes surrounded by butterflies, accompanied by a bold caption that reads, "People having illicit relationships are being killed. Watch 'Mangalavaaram' on Disney + Hotstar to know why."

This unique promotional strategy has once again thrust the film into the spotlight, garnering interest for its intriguing storyline and Payal Rajput's performance. "Mangalavaaram," which started streaming on Disney + Hotstar from December 26, is available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

The film also stars Chaitanya Krishna, Shravan Reddy, Divya Pillai, and others in pivotal roles, contributing to its multifaceted appeal. As the wall painting captures the essence of the film's narrative, it serves as a visually striking invitation for viewers to delve into the mysteries of "Mangalavaaram."