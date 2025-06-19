Final Destination: Bloodlines Now Streaming in India | Top-Rated Horror Movie

The sixth Final Destination movie, called Bloodlines, is now available to watch online in India. It was in theaters from May 16 and came to Amazon Prime Video India on June 17.

People in India can watch Bloodlines in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Renting the movie on Prime Video costs Rs 399. Buying it costs Rs 499. It is also on Apple TV with similar prices.

The movie earned $271.7 million worldwide. This makes it the most successful Final Destination movie. In India, it earned Rs 4.5 crore on the first day and more than Rs 76 crore overall. This happened even with other big movies showing at the same time.

In the U.S., people can watch the movie on Fandango at Home and Movies Anywhere. DVDs, Blu-rays, and 4K versions will come out on July 22. Warner Bros. will also sell a box set with all six Final Destination movies on that day.

The story is about Stefani Reyes, who finds a strange connection to a hotel collapse in 1968 that involved her grandmother. She has visions from the past. The movie talks about fate and family trauma.

Tony Todd plays William Bludworth again, a character from earlier movies.

In North America, Bloodlines made $130.64 million. This puts it in the top 20 horror movies there. The movie made $141.1 million in other countries, totaling $271 million. The movie cost $50 million to make.

Bloodlines has a 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes. It is the best-reviewed movie in the series.