Fresh stories and blockbusters light up OTT screens this week!

This week promises an exciting lineup for OTT audiences, with a mix of direct-to-digital premieres and theatrical hits making their streaming debut. Notable direct releases include Mad Square (Netflix) and Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins (Netflix), offering fresh stories straight to homes. Meanwhile, previously released theatrical films like Mazaka (Prime Video), and Veera Dheera Sooran – Part 2 (Prime Video) are now available for digital viewing. From action-packed thrillers to light-hearted rom-coms and intense dramas, the OTT platforms are buzzing with diverse content, ensuring something for every mood and taste this week.

Mad Square - Netflix

Released on April 25, 2025, “Mad Square” is a Telugu-language comedy-drama that follows the chaotic adventures of three friends navigating through unexpected situations.

Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins - Netflix

Premiered on April 25, 2025, this high-octane thriller stars Saif Ali Khan as a master thief planning a daring diamond heist, facing off against a formidable adversary.

Havoc - Netflix

Released on April 25, 2025, “Havoc” features Tom Hardy as a detective battling through a corrupt city’s underworld to rescue a kidnapped politician’s son after a drug deal goes awry.

Bullet Train Explosion - Netflix

Available since April 23, 2025, this Japanese action film is a sequel to the 1975 classic, depicting a tense scenario where a Tokyo-bound bullet train is rigged to explode if it slows down.

Aku Jati Aku Asperger - Netflix

Released on October 31, 2024, this Indonesian drama follows Jati, a teenager on the autism spectrum, as he navigates changes in his life and attempts to help his brother find love.

2nd Miracle In Cell No.7 - Netflix

Premiered on December 25, 2024, this sequel continues the heartfelt story of inmates protecting a fellow prisoner’s daughter, facing new challenges as authorities intervene.

Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey - Netflix

Released on April 21, 2025, this documentary chronicles the journey of Kulu, a rescued pangolin, highlighting conservation efforts and the species’ plight.

You – Season 5 - Netflix

The final season of “You” premiered on April 24, 2025, concluding Joe Goldberg’s dark journey as he confronts his past and the consequences of his actions.

Weak Hero Class 2 – Season 2 - Netflix

Released on April 25, 2025, the second season continues the story of Yeon Si-eun, a model student who stands up against school violence, showcasing intense action and character development.

The Reluctant Preacher – Season 1 - Netflix

Premiered in 2025, this Japanese drama follows Shizuka Urumi, a teenager who unexpectedly becomes a preacher, exploring themes of faith and adolescence.

Race For The Crown – Season 1 - Netflix

Released on April 22, 2025, this documentary series delves into the world of horse racing, focusing on the Triple Crown and the individuals striving for victory.

Carlos Alcaraz: My Way – Season 1 - Netflix

Premiered on April 23, 2025, this series offers an intimate look at tennis prodigy Carlos Alcaraz, capturing his rise in the sport and personal journey.

A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054 – Season 1 - Netflix

Released on April 23, 2025, this three-part series investigates Latin America’s deadliest air disaster, uncovering untold stories and systemic failures.

Battle Camp – Season 1 - Netflix

Premiered on April 23, 2025, this reality series brings together Netflix reality stars in a competitive camp setting, testing their survival skills and teamwork.

Mazaka - Prime Video

This Telugu romantic comedy features Sundeep Kishan in a story about love and family dynamics, offering humor and heartwarming moments.

Veera Dheera Sooran – Part 2 -Prime Video

This sequel continues the intense narrative of crime and justice, expanding on the characters’ arcs and delivering high-stakes action sequences.

Crazxy - Prime Video

An action-packed Hindi thriller that follows a protagonist entangled in a web of crime and deception, featuring adrenaline-fueled sequences and twists.

Superboys of Malegaon - Prime Video

This film offers a humorous and heartfelt look at amateur filmmakers in Malegaon, capturing their passion and the challenges they face in bringing stories to life.

Virunnu -Prime Video

A Malayalam action drama that intertwines themes of family, honor, and revenge, delivering intense performances and gripping storytelling.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 - Prime Video

The third installment in the Sonic franchise continues the blue hedgehog’s adventures, combining humor, action, and new character introductions.

Flow - Prime Video

An animated drama that presents a poignant narrative, blending artistic visuals with a compelling story that resonates across age groups.

Ash - Prime Video

A science fiction thriller that delves into futuristic themes and existential questions, offering suspense and thought-provoking scenarios.

F Marry Kill - Prime Video

A dark comedy thriller that navigates complex relationships and moral dilemmas, delivering unexpected twists and engaging performances.

The Cleaner (Thai) – Prime Video

A gripping Thai mystery thriller, “The Cleaner” delves into the life of a professional crime scene cleaner who becomes entangled in a web of secrets and lies. As she meticulously erases traces of violence, she uncovers unsettling truths that challenge her own morality. The film offers a unique perspective on crime and redemption. Released on Prime Video on April 15, 2025.

Common Ground – Prime Video

“Common Ground” is a compelling documentary that explores the regenerative farming movement in the United States. Directed by Joshua Tickell and Rebecca Harrell Tickell, the film highlights the efforts of farmers and activists striving to heal the soil and combat climate change through sustainable practices. Released on Prime Video in January 2025.

Terrifier 2 – Prime Video

In this chilling sequel, the demonic clown Art returns to unleash terror on unsuspecting victims. “Terrifier 2” amplifies the gore and suspense, delivering a relentless horror experience that pushes boundaries. Fans of the genre will find this installment both horrifying and exhilarating. Available on Prime Video from April 20, 2025.

Kiss The Ground – Prime Video

Narrated by Woody Harrelson, this enlightening documentary sheds light on the potential of regenerative agriculture to balance the climate, replenish water supplies, and feed the world. “Kiss The Ground” presents a hopeful message about the power of soil and sustainable farming. Released on Prime Video on April 22, 2025.

Parthenope – Prime Video

“Parthenope” is a romantic drama that weaves a tale of love, loss, and self-discovery against the picturesque backdrop of Italy. The film follows the journey of a young woman navigating the complexities of relationships and personal growth. Available on Prime Video from April 18, 2025.

Étoile – Season 1 – Prime Video

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, “Étoile” is a comedy-drama series set in the world of professional ballet. The story revolves around two ballet companies in New York and Paris that swap their top dancers in a bid to rejuvenate their institutions. The series explores themes of ambition, artistry, and cultural exchange. Premiered on Prime Video on April 24, 2025.

Heels In The Hay – Season 1 – Prime Video

This Dutch reality show offers a humorous and heartfelt look at urban women adapting to rural farm life. Participants face challenges and adventures as they immerse themselves in agricultural tasks, leading to personal growth and unexpected friendships. Released on Prime Video on April 10, 2025.

L2: Empuraan – Jio Hotstar

A political action drama, “L2: Empuraan” is the sequel to the Malayalam blockbuster “Lucifer.” Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starring Mohanlal, the film delves into the murky world of politics, power, and corruption. With intense performances and a gripping narrative, it’s a must-watch for fans of the genre. Streaming on Jio Hotstar from April 24, 2025.

Andor – Season 2 – Jio Hotstar

The second season of “Andor” continues to chronicle the transformation of Cassian Andor from a petty thief to a key figure in the Rebel Alliance. Set against the backdrop of the Star Wars universe, the series offers a deep dive into the complexities of rebellion and resistance. Premiered on Jio Hotstar on April 22, 2025.

The Great – Season 3 – Jio Hotstar

This satirical comedy-drama returns with its third season, following the tumultuous reign of Catherine the Great. Blending historical events with dark humor, the series explores themes of power, politics, and personal ambition. Available on Jio Hotstar from April 17, 2025.

The Rehearsal – Season 2 – Jio Hotstar

Nathan Fielder’s innovative series “The Rehearsal” returns with more elaborate simulations designed to help individuals prepare for life’s unpredictable moments. Blurring the lines between reality and performance, the show offers a unique exploration of human behavior and decision-making. Streaming on Jio Hotstar from April 19, 2025.

Vanderpump Villa – Season 2 – Jio Hotstar

The reality series “Vanderpump Villa” is back with its second season, offering an inside look at the luxurious lifestyle and business ventures of Lisa Vanderpump. From high-end events to personal dramas, the show provides an entertaining glimpse into the world of hospitality and glamour. Available on Jio Hotstar from April 21, 2025.

Secrets of the Penguins – Season 1 – Jio Hotstar

This documentary series takes viewers on an intimate journey into the lives of penguins, showcasing their behaviors, habitats, and the challenges they face in the wild. Through stunning visuals and expert insights, “Secrets of the Penguins” offers an educational and heartwarming experience. Released on Jio Hotstar on April 23, 2025.

Pope Francis: The People’s Pope – Jio Hotstar

A comprehensive documentary that delves into the life and papacy of Pope Francis, highlighting his efforts to bring reform and compassion to the Catholic Church. Through interviews and archival footage, the film paints a portrait of a leader striving to connect with people worldwide. Available on Jio Hotstar from April 20, 2025.

Guardian – Aha Video

“Guardian” is a Telugu horror drama that follows a young woman who, after moving into a new apartment, experiences a series of supernatural events. As she uncovers the dark history of her new home, she must confront malevolent forces to protect herself and her loved ones. Streaming on Aha Video from April 16, 2025.

35 Chinna Vishiyamilla – Aha Tamil

This Tamil emotional drama tells the story of a middle-aged man who embarks on a journey of self-discovery after facing personal and professional setbacks. Through introspection and new relationships, he learns valuable life lessons. Available on Aha Tamil from April 18, 2025.

Niram Marum Ulagil – Sun Nxt

A heartwarming Tamil family drama, “Niram Marum Ulagil” explores the dynamics of a joint family navigating modern challenges. The film emphasizes the importance of unity, tradition, and understanding across generations. Released on Sun Nxt on April 19, 2025.

Laughing Buddha – Sun Nxt

This Kannada comedy-drama centers around a man known for his infectious laughter and positive outlook. As he spreads joy in his community, he also faces personal trials that test his resilience and philosophy. Streaming on Sun Nxt from April 21, 2025.

Ayyama Mane – Season 1 – ZEE5

“Ayyama Mane” is a mystery thriller series that unravels the secrets of a seemingly ordinary household. As hidden truths come to light, the characters must confront their pasts and the consequences of their actions. Available on ZEE5 from April 22, 2025.