From action spectacles to psychological thrillers

The second week of October brings a wave of fresh entertainment to OTT audiences in India, as major platforms including Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar, Zee5, and Aha unveil a strong lineup of films and series across genres and languages. From high-voltage action thrillers and mythological sagas to romantic comedies, crime investigations, psychological dramas, and animated epics, viewers now have a rich spread of content to explore at home. Here is a detailed look at the major OTT releases streaming this week.

Netflix

War 2

Netflix has brought one of the year’s most talked-about theatrical releases, War 2, to streaming. Despite sky-high expectations and massive pre-release buzz, the spy action thriller failed to deliver big numbers at the box office. However, the film now seeks redemption in the OTT space after premiering on October 10 in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil, with English subtitles. A sequel to the successful War and part of the YRF Spy Universe, the film stars Hrithik Roshan as Kabir and marks the grand Bollywood debut of Jr. NTR, who plays Agent Michael. Their fierce rivalry is the film’s biggest highlight. Kiara Advani plays the female lead, while Anil Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana appear in key roles. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is packed with stylish action and emotional drama. With Netflix’s massive reach, it will be interesting to see if the film performs better among digital audiences.

The Woman in Cabin 10

Also new to Netflix is the gripping psychological thriller The Woman in Cabin 10, based on Ruth Ware’s bestselling novel. Released on October 10, the film stars Keira Knightley as Lo Blacklock, a journalist who boards a luxury cruise only to witness what she believes is a murder. But when the crew denies the existence of the mysterious woman in Cabin 10, Lo finds herself trapped in paranoia and danger. The film also features Guy Pearce, Hannah Waddingham, and Kaya Scodelario, and is directed by Simon Stone. With slow-burn suspense and atmospheric storytelling, this British-American Netflix production is ideal for thriller lovers.

Kurukshetra – Season 1

Netflix dives into Indian mythology with Kurukshetra S1, an animated retelling of the epic Mahabharata’s 18-day war. What sets the show apart is its unique format—each of the nine episodes in Season 1 presents the war from the perspective of a different warrior, capturing their inner conflict, motives, and moral choices. Narrated by celebrated poet-lyricist Gulzar, the series is streaming in Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Season 2 is already in development, making this a must-watch for fans of epic storytelling.

Prime Video

Maintenance Required

On October 8, Prime Video premiered Maintenance Required, a sweet yet unconventional romantic drama directed by Lacey Uhlemeyer. The film follows Charlie (played by Madelaine Petsch), who runs an all-female mechanic shop threatened by a flashy competitor. She unknowingly develops feelings for Beau (Jacob Scipio), not realising he’s the rival she despises in real life. The film blends small-town charm, love, and identity struggles while exploring modern relationships.

Param Sundari

Bollywood romance Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, arrived on Prime Video on October 10, just six weeks after its theatrical release. However, viewers will need to rent the film for ₹349. Set in the lush landscapes of Kerala, the movie explores love, tradition, and self-discovery. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Tushar Jalota, the film includes supporting performances by Sanjay Kapoor, Renji Panicker, Manjot Singh, and a cameo by Abhishek Banerjee. The music by Sachin–Jigar was a chartbuster even before the film’s release.

Tribanadhari Barbarik

One of the most intriguing films now on Prime Video is Tribanadhari Barbarik, a Telugu suspense thriller inspired by Hindu mythology. Versatile actor Sathyaraj plays Barbarik, the legendary grandson of Bhishma from Mahabharata, re-imagined in a modern setting. Directed by Mohan Srivatsa and presented by filmmaker Maruthi, the thriller blends ancient legend with contemporary crime elements. Barbarik is streaming on Prime Video in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi from October 10, and is also available on Sun NXT. The cast includes Vasishta Simha, Udaya Bhanu, Rajendran and others, with music by Infusion Band.

Jio Hotstar

Mirai

After smashing the box office with over ₹150 crore global gross, Teja Sajja’s fantasy action film Mirai is now streaming on Jio Hotstar from October 10 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, with English subtitles. The Hindi version will follow in November. Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, the film stars Manoj Manchu as the antagonist, along with Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, Ritika Nayak and Getup Srinu. Backed by People Media Factory, Mirai continues its winning streak with its OTT debut.

Search: The Naina Murder Case

For crime drama fans, Search: The Naina Murder Case offers a gritty murder investigation led by Konkona Sensharma. Inspired by the award-winning Danish series Forbrydelsen (The Killing), the six-episode series follows the mysterious death of a teenage girl found in a politician’s car. Directed by Rohan Sippy, the show features Surya Sharma, Shiv Panditt and Shraddha Das in vital roles. Streaming from October 10 on Jio Hotstar, the series promises intense drama and political intrigue.

Zee5

Veduvan

Zee5’s new release Veduvan is a Tamil action thriller that blurs the line between cinema and reality. The story follows Sooraj, an aspiring actor who lands a role in the biopic of a controversial encounter specialist named Arun. But as Sooraj digs deeper into Arun’s past, shocking truths unravel. Directed by Pawan, the film stars Kanna Ravi, Sanjeev Venkat, Sravnitha Srikanth and Vinusha Devi. The film began streaming on October 10.

With this diverse content slate now live, OTT audiences have a mix of mass entertainers, strong performances, emotional narratives, and thought-provoking storytelling to binge this week. Whether you’re in the mood for big-budget action like War 2 and Mirai, psychological tension like The Woman in Cabin 10, or regional gems like Bomb and Tribanadhari Barbarik, there’s something for everyone across platforms.