Here are the OTT Release Date of ‘Rangabali’

Young and promising actor Naga Shaurya was last seen in the action comedy entertainer “Rangabali.” Debutant Pawan Basamsetti is the director, and Yukti Thareja played the female lead. The movie is currently available to stream on Netflix. The movie is available in Telugu audio with English subtitles on the OTT platform. There is no info about the dubbed versions as of now. Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas produced “Rangabali.”

The movie also stars Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Sharma, Kalyani Natarajan, Sapthagiri, Satya, Brahmaji, Rajkumar Kasireddy, Goparaju Ramana, and others in prominent roles. Pawan Ch is the music director.