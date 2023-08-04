Live
- PL First Cut – BHEL Q1FY24
- Volunteers contributing to blood donation camp at NSTL
- Constable wife murders her husband with her paramour
- Rahul Gandhi's conviction stayed: Priyanka thanks SC, cites Gautam Buddha's quote
- Truth alone triumphs: Mallikarjun hails SC stay on Rahul's conviction
- Congress workers in Wayanad celebrate SC verdict in Rahul Gandhi case
- Lok Sabha Speaker should immediately restore Rahul Gandhi's membership: Chidambaram
- SC stays Rahul Gandhi's conviction in 2019 defamation case: Goa Congress calls it victory of democracy, citizens
- SC stays Rahul Gandhi's conviction in 2019 defamation case over Modi surname remark
- Rahul Gandhi defamation case chronology
Here are the OTT Release Date of ‘Rangabali’
Young and promising actor Naga Shaurya was last seen in the action comedy entertainer “Rangabali.” Debutant Pawan Basamsetti is the director, and Yukti Thareja played the female lead. The movie is currently available to stream on Netflix. The movie is available in Telugu audio with English subtitles on the OTT platform. There is no info about the dubbed versions as of now. Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas produced “Rangabali.”
The movie also stars Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Sharma, Kalyani Natarajan, Sapthagiri, Satya, Brahmaji, Rajkumar Kasireddy, Goparaju Ramana, and others in prominent roles. Pawan Ch is the music director.
