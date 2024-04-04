Kajal Aggarwal’s Spine-chilling Horror Thriller ‘Karthika’ set to Stream on OTT. Here’s the release date 

Attention horror aficionados! Are you ready to be spooked? "Karthika," a chilling movie featuring the captivating Kajal Aggarwal, is here to deliver the thrills. This spine-tingling tale, which debuted in theatres last year, follows a bookworm's unique quest – to unearth a real-life storybook.

The very concept of the film sent shivers down many spines. Imagine a horror movie where the lines between fiction and terrifying reality become dangerously thin. While some viewers felt the execution wasn't quite as bone-chilling as anticipated, "Karthika" undeniably generated significant buzz, leaving audiences eager to experience it for themselves.

Unlike most horror films that ignite bidding wars among streaming services hungry to bring chills to their platforms, "Karthika" had fans waiting a bit longer for its online debut. But fret no more, horror enthusiasts! Aha has finally secured the rights to stream the movie, bringing the spooky story directly to your living room.

Deekay, a filmmaker known for his masterful ability to blend humour and horror. So expect a few unexpected laughs to cut through the tension during the chills! Regina Cassandra stars alongside Kajal Aggarwal. The cast also boasts the comedic genius Yogi Babu, along with a talented ensemble bringing the characters to life.

Craving a spooky story featuring the ever-popular Kajal Aggarwal? Look no further! "Karthika" is poised to be a chilling addition to Aha's streaming library starting April 9th. Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to experience the horror from the comfort of your couch! Curl up with some popcorn, dim the lights, and prepare to be scared! "Karthika" promises to be an unforgettable addition to your horror movie marathon.