Live
- IPL 2024: Record 35 cr viewers tune in for live broadcast of first 10 matches, says BARC report
- Gold smuggler on NIA list deported to Mumbai from Saudi Arabia
- AIADMK raises drugs, NEET, farmers’ issues in election campaign to corner DMK
- Ramadan 2024: Understanding the Significance of Laylatul Qadr
- Adair, Henry, Mendis nominated for ICC Men's Player of the Month award
- Vedanta to raise Rs 2,500 crore in non-convertible debentures
- How Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts are helping millions get quality healthcare
- YS Jagan meets lorry drivers, flays Naidu for tipper driver remarks against MLA candidate
- Observing Somvati Amavasya: Date, Rituals, and Significance
- Plot thickens over termination clause in Stimac’s contract, ex-legal head blames AIFF for ‘fiasco’
Just In
Kajal Aggarwal’s Spine-chilling Horror Thriller ‘Karthika’ set to Stream on OTT. Here’s the release date
"Karthika," a horror film starring Kajal Aggarwal, is finally hitting the small screen! Stream the chills and thrills on Aha starting April 9th.
Attention horror aficionados! Are you ready to be spooked? "Karthika," a chilling movie featuring the captivating Kajal Aggarwal, is here to deliver the thrills. This spine-tingling tale, which debuted in theatres last year, follows a bookworm's unique quest – to unearth a real-life storybook.
The very concept of the film sent shivers down many spines. Imagine a horror movie where the lines between fiction and terrifying reality become dangerously thin. While some viewers felt the execution wasn't quite as bone-chilling as anticipated, "Karthika" undeniably generated significant buzz, leaving audiences eager to experience it for themselves.
Unlike most horror films that ignite bidding wars among streaming services hungry to bring chills to their platforms, "Karthika" had fans waiting a bit longer for its online debut. But fret no more, horror enthusiasts! Aha has finally secured the rights to stream the movie, bringing the spooky story directly to your living room.
Deekay, a filmmaker known for his masterful ability to blend humour and horror. So expect a few unexpected laughs to cut through the tension during the chills! Regina Cassandra stars alongside Kajal Aggarwal. The cast also boasts the comedic genius Yogi Babu, along with a talented ensemble bringing the characters to life.
Craving a spooky story featuring the ever-popular Kajal Aggarwal? Look no further! "Karthika" is poised to be a chilling addition to Aha's streaming library starting April 9th. Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to experience the horror from the comfort of your couch! Curl up with some popcorn, dim the lights, and prepare to be scared! "Karthika" promises to be an unforgettable addition to your horror movie marathon.