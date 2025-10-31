Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra Now Streaming in 7 Languages on JioHotstar

  • Menu
Malayalam hit Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra starring Kalyani Priyadarshan is now streaming on JioHotstar in seven languages.

Malayalam movie Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra is now out on OTT after doing well in theatres. The film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, who plays Malayalam cinema’s first female superhero. You can now watch it on JioHotstar.

Available in 7 Languages

The movie is available in Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi. This lets people across India enjoy the film in their own language. The Hindi version is getting extra attention from fans who missed the movie in theatres.

About the Movie

Directed by Dominic Arun, Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra mixes mythology and modern science in a beautiful superhero story. Kalyani Priyadarshan plays Chandra, a strong and emotional character. The film’s great visuals and story have made it one of Malayalam cinema’s top hits of 2025.

