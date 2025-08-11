‘Mayasabha’ review: A gripping political drama

Rating: 3.5/5

Deva Katta makes a powerful comeback with Mayasabha, a bold and layered political web series that dives deep into the turbulent world of Andhra Pradesh politics. Now streaming on Sony LIV and OTTplay Premium, the nine-episode first season is a slow-burn that gradually erupts into a compelling, high-stakes drama. With stellar performances from Aadhi Pinisetty and Chaitanya Rao, and a daring yet balanced narrative, Mayasabha proves to be a standout addition to Telugu OTT content.

Inspired by the real-life political journeys of Nara Chandrababu Naidu and YS Rajasekhar Reddy, though presented as fictional, Mayasabha chronicles the rise of two ambitious young men—Krishnama Naidu and Rami Reddy—from student politics to positions of immense power. The show focuses not just on their ideological clashes, but also their personal sacrifices, friendships, and the deeply entrenched caste politics that shaped Andhra’s past.

Deva Katta’s storytelling is backed by extensive research, evident in the attention to period detail—from college campuses of the 80s to political rallies and pressrooms. The first few episodes focus on character-building and social context, setting the stage for a dramatic turn in the second half. The pacing may feel measured early on, but patience is rewarded with powerful confrontations and gripping sequences that highlight both emotional depth and political strategy.

Aadhi Pinisetty delivers a career-best performance as the stammering yet strong-willed Krishnama. His internal battles and transformation are portrayed with authenticity and nuance. Chaitanya Rao surprises with an intense, charismatic turn as Rami Reddy, mastering the Rayalaseema dialect and owning every frame he appears in. Together, their dynamic forms the emotional and political core of the show.

The supporting cast elevates the series even further. Sai Kumar, as a character resembling NTR, and Nasser as a media magnate inspired by Ramoji Rao, bring gravitas and nostalgia. Divya Dutta, Tanya Ravichandran, and Srikanth Iyengar round out a solid ensemble.

Technically, Mayasabha impresses with sharp cinematography, detailed production design, and well-crafted dialogues. The show doesn’t shy away from controversial topics like caste-based politics, yet handles them with surprising maturity and balance. Ending on a tantalizing cliffhanger, Mayasabha sets the tone for what promises to be an even more explosive second season. For anyone intrigued by political history or powerful storytelling, this is a must-watch.