New OTT releases: Here’s what to watch this week

Indian cinema continues to make a mark in the digital space with a variety of crime thrillers, love stories, family drama, fantasy and horror stories. There are many exciting new movies dropping on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ETV Win, Sony LIV, ZEE5, JioHotstar and Aha this week. You can choose from a range of movies like Baththa with Vijay Sethupathi, and Comrade Kalyan with Sree Vishnu.

Catch Sundeep Kishan in Sigma, Fahadh Faasil in Don’t Trouble the Trouble and Biju Menon in Avaraachan and Sons. Find out more about the plot, cast and director for each movie below.

Netflix

Akka

Akka stars Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte in a period crime drama set in the fictional town of Pernuru. The story follows a powerful group of women involved in gold smuggling and a gangster network. However, when a strange outsider arrives, the carefully planned world of the women begins to fall apart. Bhavani (Keerthy Suresh) and Rudra (Radhika Apte) are joined by Tanvi Azmi, Anshuman Pushkar and Poornima Indrajith in this series written and directed by Dharmaraj Shetty. It was originally released in Hindi but is available in dubbed regional languages. This includes Telugu.

Baththa

Baththa stars Vijay Sethupathi in a crime drama set in Madras in 1986. The story follows a local don who finds himself in a bizarre situation after being locked in an empty toilet by an 8 year old boy. However, this leads to an unexpected friendship. The gangster has to come to terms with his softer side and re-evaluate his relationship with his family. The crime drama has some unique themes. The movie was written and directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan. It stars Vijay Sethupathi, Lijomol Jose, Santhy Balachandran, Vishnu Govindan, Arjun Chidambaram and Ajay Ghosh.

Sigma

Sigma stars Sundeep Kishan in an action adventure. A young man gets caught up in a high stakes heist. He finds himself in a situation of lies, unexpected twists and pressure. There is a large amount of money at stake so viewers can expect an exciting adventure. Faria Abdullah stars alongside Sundeep Kishan, Sampath Raj, Raju Sundaram, Shiv Pandit and Yog Japee. Written and directed by Jason Sanjay.

Avaraachan and Sons

The story follows Avaraachan and his children as he tries to navigate the funny, tense and complicated moments in his family. Biju Menon stars in this family drama. The story doesn’t focus on any big drama but instead looks at how relationships and connections can influence families. The characters interact with one another leading to some fun moments. The movie stars Biju Menon, Sreenath Bhasi, Ganapathi, Vinay Forrt, Johny Antony, Grace Antony and Akhila Bhargavan. The movie was written and directed by Thambi.

Don’t Trouble the Trouble

Don’t Trouble the Trouble stars Fahadh Faasil in this fantasy comedy mystery. Suri is a street magician who makes a living from his tricks. However, when he meets a young girl called Divya who thinks she has amazing powers and can bring her missing parents back, things take an unexpected turn. Suri finds himself in a mystery after meeting this strange girl. The movie looks at how the relationship between these two characters develops. The movie stars Fahadh Faasil, Ssara Palekar, Saurabh Sachdeva and Mahesh Manjrekar. It was written and directed by Shashank Yeleti.

Sub Inspector Yugandhar

A crime mystery follows a police officer investigating a case. However, things get complicated when a body goes missing from police custody. As Yugandhar investigates, he meets a mysterious figure and uncovers some secrets. He finds himself in a tricky situation. Aadi Saikumar stars in this movie. Rakendu Mouli, Megha Lekha, Lavannya Sahukara, Kadambari Kiran, Siva Krishna and Pavan Tej Konidela also star. The movie was written and directed by Raghavendra Katari. This is perfect for those who like crime mysteries.

Amazon Prime Video

Comrade Kalyan

Comrade Kalyan stars Sree Vishnu and Mahima Nambiar in a period comedy action movie set in the 1990s. Kalyan is a free-spirited man who runs a theatre in his village. When he tries to help the girl he loves he gets caught up in some Naxalite trouble and gets into a conflict with the police. He finds himself becoming a wanted man. The period drama looks at romance, political tension, action and comedy. Satya, Radhika Sarathkumar and Shine Tom Chacko also star. The movie was released on Amazon Prime Video after premiering in theatres. It is available with audio in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

ETV Win

Thella Kaagitham

This movie looks at first love. Two teenagers find themselves in a sweet, yet confusing situation. They start a relationship but things become more complex. As their relationship develops they find themselves in some tricky situations. The movie looks at how relationships can change from innocent to complicated. The movie stars Harsh Roshan and Bogapathi Nakshatra. Ajay, Saranya, Raj Kumar Kasireddy and Deepak Mali also star. The movie was written and directed by Ramesh Bandreddy.

Sony LIV

Immortal

GV Prakash and Kayadu Lohar star in this movie where a bachelor finds himself in a scary situation. A young woman finds herself in a nightmare after some strange and scary occurrences happen in her flat. The situation becomes more and more strange. Mariyappan Chinna wrote and directed this suspense and horror movie. Perfect for those who like supernatural or mystery themes.

ZEE5

Rudravanam PS

A murder mystery follows a police officer investigating a missing person. However, things take a sinister turn when he finds a headless body. He finds himself getting caught up in a complicated situation with power struggles, prejudice, local conflict and hidden secrets. Naresh Agastya stars in this movie. Banerjee, Shiva Alapati, Sugali Siloni and Ramesh Konambhotla also star. The movie was written and directed by Sasidhar Munnangi. This is perfect for those who like crime mystery with social and political themes.

JioHotstar

Love Always

A couple on the brink of divorce find themselves in a strange situation. After meeting a mysterious figure they find themselves transformed into their younger selves. They find themselves in an unexpected situation and can look back on their relationship. The movie looks at love, marriage, regret and how they may understand each other differently. Gouri G Kishan and Ramzan Muhammed star. Jayaprakash, Jayasudha and Maya Krishnan also star. The movie was written and directed by Madhumitha.

Aha

Jayamundhi Bhayamela Manasaa

Three friends decide to take a spontaneous bike ride from Hyderabad to Mumbai to escape their career failures and heartbreak. However, their ambitious journey of around 800 km becomes more complicated than expected. As they become tired they find themselves in unexpected situations and have to face the issues they had been trying to escape. They also meet an old crush which complicates their situation. This leads to some self-reflection. The movie stars Bharan Dandamudi, Ravi Teja Mahadasyam, Rajesh Khanna, Saranya Sharma, Syam Prasad Dondapati, Leela Krishna Sree and Kalyan Nayak. The movie was written and directed by Ranjith Pasam. This is a great movie for those who love friendship, romance and struggling to find direction in life.

This week there are plenty of options for different types of viewers. Netflix has a range of crime, action, family dramas and fantasy with movies like Akka, Baththa, Sigma, Avaraachan and Sons and Don’t Trouble the Trouble. Amazon Prime Video has Comrade Kalyan and ETV Win, Sony LIV, ZEE5, JioHotstar and Aha all have interesting stories ranging from teen romance, horror, crime, marriage and friendship. Whether you like crime dramas with Vijay Sethupathi, period dramas with Sree Vishnu, fantasy with Fahadh Faasil or a love story, this list of OTT movies by platform will give you lots of options to create your weekend watch list. Choose based on genre, language and style.