New OTT Releases This Week: Thrillers, Dramas, and Sci-Fi Await
Explore the latest OTT releases for this week, featuring a mix of thrilling sequels, sci-fi adventures, documentaries, and gripping dramas
Have you been waiting for new OTT release this week. Then here are a few you can watch to enjoy your week to the core. From action and drama to horror, there is quite a long list of movies and series to watch.
Check out the movies and streaming dates:
Chhorii 2
A mother returns to a haunted village to save her daughter.
Cast: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Gashmeer Mahajani, Soha Ali Khan
Streaming on: Prime Video
Release Date: April 11
Black Mirror: Season 7
Six new episodes exploring technology and fear.
Cast: Cristin Milioti, Emma Corrin, Issa Rae, Paul Giamatti, Peter Capaldi
Streaming on: Netflix
Release Date: April 10
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 4
Moritz is out of jail and wants his business back.
Cast: Maximilian Mundt, Danilo Kamperidis, Damian Hardung
Streaming on: Netflix
Release Date: April 8
Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX
High schoolers get caught in robot battles in space.
Streaming on: Prime Video
Release Date: April 8
Spy High
A school spies on a student through a laptop.
Streaming on: Prime Video
Release Date: April 8
Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing
Explores the dark side of child influencers.
Cast: Piper Rockelle, Tiffany Smith
Streaming on: Netflix
Release Date: April 9
Moonrise
A soldier fights rebels on the moon after losing his family.
Streaming on: Netflix
Release Date: April 10
Meet the Khumalos
Rivals clash again as neighbors because of their kids' romance.
Cast: Khanyi Mbau, Ayanda Borotho
Streaming on: Netflix
Release Date: April 11
Pets
A heartwarming documentary about humans and their pets.
Streaming on: JioHotstar
Release Date: April 11
Pravinkoodu Shappu
A murder mystery set in a toddy shop.
Cast: Soubin Shahir, Basil Joseph, Chemban Vinod Jose
Streaming on: SonyLIV
Release Date: April 11