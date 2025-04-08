New OTT Releases This Week: Thrillers, Dramas, and Sci-Fi Await

Have you been waiting for new OTT release this week. Then here are a few you can watch to enjoy your week to the core. From action and drama to horror, there is quite a long list of movies and series to watch.

Check out the movies and streaming dates:

Chhorii 2

A mother returns to a haunted village to save her daughter.

Cast: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Gashmeer Mahajani, Soha Ali Khan

Streaming on: Prime Video

Release Date: April 11

Black Mirror: Season 7

Six new episodes exploring technology and fear.

Cast: Cristin Milioti, Emma Corrin, Issa Rae, Paul Giamatti, Peter Capaldi

Streaming on: Netflix

Release Date: April 10

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 4

Moritz is out of jail and wants his business back.

Cast: Maximilian Mundt, Danilo Kamperidis, Damian Hardung

Streaming on: Netflix

Release Date: April 8

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX

High schoolers get caught in robot battles in space.

Streaming on: Prime Video

Release Date: April 8

Spy High

A school spies on a student through a laptop.

Streaming on: Prime Video

Release Date: April 8

Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing

Explores the dark side of child influencers.

Cast: Piper Rockelle, Tiffany Smith

Streaming on: Netflix

Release Date: April 9

Moonrise

A soldier fights rebels on the moon after losing his family.

Streaming on: Netflix

Release Date: April 10

Meet the Khumalos

Rivals clash again as neighbors because of their kids' romance.

Cast: Khanyi Mbau, Ayanda Borotho

Streaming on: Netflix

Release Date: April 11

Pets

A heartwarming documentary about humans and their pets.

Streaming on: JioHotstar

Release Date: April 11

Pravinkoodu Shappu

A murder mystery set in a toddy shop.

Cast: Soubin Shahir, Basil Joseph, Chemban Vinod Jose

Streaming on: SonyLIV

Release Date: April 11



