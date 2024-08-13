Not Sticking to a Style Is My Style. I Don’t Want to Be in a Box, says Rag Mayur

Veeranjaneyulu Vihara Yatra, a refreshing family drama, is set to premiere on ETV Win on August 14. The movie has garnered critical acclaim for its realistic portrayal of family dynamics. It provides significant evidence for ETV Win in producing feel-good family content. Rag Mayur, the lead actor following senior actor Naresh, discusses his journey and passion for movies.

Q: Can you share how it all began?

Rag Mayur: I'm a state ranker in the Engineering entrance exam. I did MS in the USA, worked as a software engineer before Keeda Kola made me busy in movies. I’m born and brought up in Hyderabad. I’ve never been outside Hyderabad. Cinema Bandi was my first time in a village. It's been a remarkable nine-year journey, from short films and theatre to making a notable mark in the film industry. My journey has indeed been a long one. I started with short films and theatre, and it took quite a bit of time before I got a break. The turning point came with the demo film for Cinema Bandi. Praveen, the filmmaker, took me on board. The demo film was essentially a tool for getting feature film approvals. The director sent it to Raj and DK, who liked it and decided to hire the same actors to retain the film's authenticity. We shot it in 2019.

Q: Cinema Bandi was well-received by critics and audience alike. Can you tell us more about what came next?

Rag Mayur: After Cinema Bandi, I was involved in Modern Love Hyderabad and Keeda Kola. These movies were completed long back and ready to release, I came to realise making a movie is easier than releasing a movie.

Q: Cinema Bandi was released on Netflix during the COVID-19 pandemic. How did that decision impact the film's reach and your career?

Rag Mayur: Yes. The decision to release Cinema Bandi on Netflix was influenced by the pandemic. Raj and DK had faith in the content, and releasing it on a global platform allowed it to reach a wider audience. Until I started giving interviews, people didn't realise that my background was different. Many assumed that I was from the same place as the character I played in Cinema Bandi. People still recognize me as Maridesh Babu. I read in the news the other day, every actor was named by their original name and appreciated. But mine, they wrote my name as “Maridesh Babu did a fantastic job.” I'm very happy that's how my character went into people.

Q: Can you describe the character and the challenges you faced?

Rag Mayur: My character in Veeranjaneyulu Vihara Yatra carries significant emotional baggage. He has strained relationships with everyone in his family—his father, sister, mother, and grandmother. It was a challenging role that required me to delve deep into the character’s emotional struggles.

Q: What is method-acting? Can you elaborate on the preparation process of your acting?

Rag Mayur: Coming from a theatre background, character preparation is crucial for me. I spend extensive time with the script, sometimes for months. If the director didn't give me any backstory for the character, I myself sit with the director and create detailed backstories, from his place of birth, his parents, thinking about every aspect of the character—from their mannerisms to how they express emotions. I don’t rely on mirrors for preparation; it is old fashioned. I believe more about internalising the character, which brings out natural performances.

Q: How does your method- acting contribute to building your identity as an actor?

Rag Mayur: My aim is to create a diverse range of characters. After Maridesh Babu, I took on different roles like Lancham in Keeda Kola, and Modern Love Hyderabad, which helped me showcase my versatility. I believe that doing varied roles helps in establishing a strong and unique identity as an actor.

Q: Every actor has their own style. How do you plan to create your own identity with the method-acting, where you will be one with the character and not remembered as Rag Mayur?

Rag Mayur: I don’t aim to conform to a single style. Like Kamal Haasan, I want my characters to define me rather than having a fixed persona. Each role should be distinct, and I hope to be recognized for the characters I bring to life. “Don't put me in a box. Why do you want to do that?(Laughs)”.

Q: What is your perspective on stardom and your future goals?

Rag Mayur: Stardom is more about how the audience perceives you. My focus is on becoming a versatile actor capable of handling a wide range of roles. I’m not concerned with becoming a star but rather with continuously improving my craft and taking on diverse projects. Once the audiences like and own me, it automatically brings me stardom.

Q: Who are your role models in acting?

Rag Mayur: For commercial roles, I look up to Chiranjeevi, and for middle-class roles, Rajendra Prasad. I admire how both have successfully navigated different aspects of acting. My goal is to blend elements from both styles and not be restricted to one type of role.

Q: What made you act in Veeranjaneyulu Vihara Yatra?

Rag Mayur: Veeranjaneyulu Vihara Yatra is a unique family drama because it focuses on a family road trip, which is a relatively unexplored theme in Telugu cinema. We have seen lovers' road trips and friends' road trip movies, but no family road trips movies until now. Veeranjaneyulu Vihara Yatra has realistic portrayal that resonates with every Indian family, showing the dynamics of family interactions. Unlike other films where characters either laugh or fight, some other person comes and resolves the problems but this film offers a more realistic take of family feud which is unexplored in Telugu cinema.

Q: The van “Baby” also adds as a character to the movie. How did you make such action stunts with such an old van?

Rag Mayur: Baby? Yes. “Baby” is very strong just like my grandfather in the movie. She is absolutely fine. The action sequences were performed by professionals. It's all by cinematographer Ankur. C’s magic. We all are fine and “Baby” is also fine.

Q: What’s next for you in your career?

Rag Mayur: I’m excited about the projects lined up, including Etv Win, original movies, and theatrical releases. I also had the opportunity to work on Gandhi Thatha Chettu, where Sukumar's daughter played the lead role, and I was cast as the villain. Then came the Shuffle web series and Parda, where I paired up with Anupama Parameshwaran. I also have top OTT movie lined up. I look forward to continuing my journey and exploring new roles and opportunities.