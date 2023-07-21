Offficial: ‘Samajavaragamana’ to premiere on aha OTT from this date

Most entertaining film of the year “Samajavaragamana,” is all set to make its Digital premiere on aha Ott. Combining Ram Abbaraju's hilarious genius with the outstanding talents of a talent-studded cast, “Samajavaragamana” is packed with entertainment, romance, drama and comedy with an added twist. The film stars the Sree Vishnu, Reba Monica John and Naresh. Mark your calendars for Friday, 28th July, to stream into this rib-tickling extravaganza only on aha!



The story follows Bala Subrahmanyam (Sree Vishnu), also known as Balu, who works as a ticket seller at a popular multiplex in Hyderabad. His father, Uma Maheshwara Rao (Naresh), strives to complete his degree and meets Sarayu (Reba Monica John) in an exam hall. Sarayu later becomes a paying guest at Uma's house and falls in love with Balu, who usually treats all girls like sisters. Eventually, Balu also develops feelings for her. However, he uncovers a shocking story about Sarayu's family. What happens next and how Balu solves the issue form the crux of the story.