Just In
AP EAPCET 2024 entrance exam to begin across the state in a while
The AP EAPCET 2024 entrance exams are set to begin today in various examination centers across the state of Andhra Pradesh. The Chairman of the Higher Education Council, Hemachandra Reddy, has confirmed that all preparations have been made for the exams, which will continue until May 23. A total of 142 examination centers have been established in 49 regional centers, including 2 in Hyderabad and 2 in Nandyal.
The exams will be held in two shifts each day, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. It has been emphasized that no latecomers will be allowed into the exam centers, so candidates are advised to arrive on time. Additionally, jewelry and electronic devices are prohibited in the examination hall, and candidates with tattoos or mehndi on their hands may face issues with biometrics.
Hemachandra Reddy advised students to refer to the route map provided on the back of their hall ticket to find their examination center. BIPC students will have exams in four batches on May 16th and 17th, while MPC exams will be conducted in nine phases from May 18th to 23rd. This year, a record number of 3,61,640 candidates have applied for the exams, with 1,80,104 boys and 1,81,536 girls. Despite the upcoming elections, the entrance exams have been rescheduled to take place from May 16th to 23rd.