CUET (UG)-2024 begins, first day passes off

Hyderabad: The first day of CUET-UG went off successfully across India on Wednesday. The test was conducted for Chemistry, Biology, English and General Studies all over India except for 258 centres in Delhi. The number of candidates who wrote the papers are – Chemistry (6,43,752 candidates in 1,640 centres), Biology (3,63,067 candidates in 1,368 centres), English (8,62,209 candidates in 2,077 centres) and General Studies (7,21,986 candidates in 1,892 centres).

Since students write multiple tests, the above is equivalent to handling 25,91,014 students on a single day. This constitutes 44.71% of the total scheduled slots for students registered in pen-and-paper mode.

“This is a landmark achievement by NTA in conducting CUET-UG in such large numbers on a single day, and NTA deserves kudos for their meticulous planning and for making sure that the test went off well at such large scale in pen and paper mode,” said M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman UGC.

The tests in four papers scheduled at 258 centres in Delhi on May 15 have been postponed to May 29. Fresh admit cards will be issued to the students in Delhi.