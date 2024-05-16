Live
- Disney Star to include Indian sign language and audio descriptive feed for T20 WC
- Awfis Space Solutions IPO price band fixed, issue will open on May 22
- Rainfall and thunderstorms expected in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema for three days
- Election-related seizures cross 1,100 crore in Rajasthan since March 1
- Lightning kills Kerala native in Goa
- CAPF starts early route marches in Sandeshkhali
- ‘Furiosa’ earns rousing 6-minute ovation at Cannes 2024, Chris Hemsworth gets emotional
- Cannes 2024: Indian Classic ‘Manthan’ Restored, son of star Smita Patil reacts
- Viksit Bharat Ambassador: Govt provides ration to population greater than US-EU together, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
- Several labourers injured in a goods Carrier mishap in Gadwal
Just In
CUET (UG)-2024 begins, first day passes off
Hyderabad: The first day of CUET-UG went off successfully across India on Wednesday. The test was conducted for Chemistry, Biology, English and General Studies all over India except for 258 centres in Delhi. The number of candidates who wrote the papers are – Chemistry (6,43,752 candidates in 1,640 centres), Biology (3,63,067 candidates in 1,368 centres), English (8,62,209 candidates in 2,077 centres) and General Studies (7,21,986 candidates in 1,892 centres).
Since students write multiple tests, the above is equivalent to handling 25,91,014 students on a single day. This constitutes 44.71% of the total scheduled slots for students registered in pen-and-paper mode.
“This is a landmark achievement by NTA in conducting CUET-UG in such large numbers on a single day, and NTA deserves kudos for their meticulous planning and for making sure that the test went off well at such large scale in pen and paper mode,” said M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman UGC.
The tests in four papers scheduled at 258 centres in Delhi on May 15 have been postponed to May 29. Fresh admit cards will be issued to the students in Delhi.