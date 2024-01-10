OTT: ‘#90’s’ is the most happening thing on small screen now

The web series "#90s" has recently gained significant attention, featuring Bigg Boss 7 fame Shivaji in a prominent role and directed by Aditya Haasan. Although relatively unknown until a few days ago, the Etv Win show has now become a widely discussed topic.



Currently streaming on Etv Win, the period drama unfolds the life of a middle-class family from the early 90s, striking a chord with many viewers. The show's popularity soared after comedy snippets from the series went viral on social media.

"#90s" stars actress Vasuki as Shivaji's wife, while Youtuber Mouli portrays his son. The series stands out for its blend of comedy, emotions, and a small-town setting, captivating the interest of a diverse audience.

In addition to the show's success, Etv Win has been making headlines for securing the OTT rights of Venkatesh's upcoming film, "Saindhav," scheduled for release on January 13. The platform's growing prominence adds to the anticipation surrounding both "#90s" and the highly anticipated film "Saindhav."