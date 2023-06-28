  • Menu
OTT: Eesha Rebba’s ‘Maya Bazaar’ locks streaming date
ZEE5 has struck gold with Telugu shows like “Puli Meka,” “Aha Na Pellanta,” and “Vyavastha.” Now the OTT platform is ready with one more Telugu web show titled “Maya Bazaar-For Sale” starring Eesha Rebba in the lead role. Prior to this, Eesha Rebba has done a couple of Telugu web shows.

The digital platform has announced that the show will be available for streaming from July 14. A motion poster showing “Maya Bazaar” cast also was unleashed. Naresh, Aditi Myakal, Ravi Varma, Jhansi, Charan, Hari Teja, Sunaina Badam, Raja Chembolu, and Asur fame Meiyang Chang are playing key roles. Gautami Challagulla, the writer of “Posh Poris” and “Mana Mugguri Love Story,” is making her directorial debut with this series.

