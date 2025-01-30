OTT: Netflix India is now ‘Under Pushpa’s Rule’

Netflix India has made history with an unprecedented marketing move as it changed its bio across all social media platforms to “This page is under Pushpa’s Rule” to mark the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule. This is the first time Netflix India has altered its bio specifically to promote a film’s release on the platform.

The iconic move is accompanied by a special promo featuring Allu Arjun, the star of the Pushpa franchise. In the ad, he confidently declares, “Netflix ante fire antuntira… Wildfire!!!” The promo, which was specially created for Netflix, has gone viral across social media, highlighting the strong marketing push behind the film’s streaming debut.

With Pushpa 2 already a massive success at the box office, grossing over Rs. 1700 crores, its arrival on Netflix is set to make an even bigger impact. The film’s global premiere on the platform will allow fans worldwide to enjoy the action-packed sequel, which features Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in leading roles.

Notably, the streaming version of Pushpa 2 comes with 23 minutes of additional footage, offering audiences who missed out on the extra scenes in theatres a chance to experience more of the film. Given the sky-high anticipation surrounding the release, Pushpa 2 is expected to top Netflix's global charts in no time. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 continues the saga of the infamous red sandalwood smuggler, and its presence on Netflix is poised to further fuel its cult following among fans.