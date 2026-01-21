SCR General Manager reviews safety measures in Guntakal Division

Hyderabad/Guntakal: Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, the General Manager of South Central Railway (SCR), conducted a comprehensive safety inspection of the Ballari–Guntakal–Dhone–Nandyal section on Tuesday. The inspection focused on vital operational parameters, including track safety, signalling systems, and the quality of passenger amenities across the division.

During his visit to Guntakal railway station, the General Manager reviewed the condition of tracks, curves, and level crossings. He paid particular attention to the structural integrity of bridges and the efficiency of signalling systems. To ensure emergency readiness, he personally examined the preparedness of the Medical Relief Van and the Accident Relief Train stationed at Guntakal.

Srivastava also interacted with field staff, including loco pilots, train managers, and gatemen, to discuss operational challenges and safety protocols.

At Dhone, he reviewed the ongoing redevelopment works under the Amrit Station scheme, instructing officials to expedite the projects to ensure that enhanced passenger amenities are delivered on schedule.