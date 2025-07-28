OTT releases this week (July 28–August 3): Sort your watchlist

As July wraps up, OTT platforms are gearing up to offer a diverse lineup of content spanning reality thrillers, nostalgic reboots, emotional dramas, and high-octane action. From Elvish Yadav’s extreme reality show to the much-awaited reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and intimate relationship challenges to international romances, there’s something for every viewer this week. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the upcoming releases across platforms:

JioHotstar

Adda Extreme Battle – July 28

Reality TV gets an edgy twist with Adda Extreme Battle, hosted by Elvish Yadav. Featuring 15 top influencers and reality stars, the show revolves around physical and mental endurance. Contestants must outlast each other in brutal challenges where betrayal, shifting alliances, and survival instincts dominate. With each episode promising daring stunts and dramatic turns, this show offers a rollercoaster of entertainment with raw competition at its core.

Black Bag – July 28

Black Bag presents a gripping spy thriller focused on George Woodhouse, a decorated intelligence officer, and his enigmatic wife Kathryn. When George is accused of betraying the nation, he must decide between loyalty to his country or his marriage. With layers of suspense and moral complexity, the series keeps viewers guessing till the very end. It’s an espionage drama where nothing is as it seems.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 – July 29

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, Ekta Kapoor’s iconic daily soap makes a dramatic return. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi brings back beloved characters like Tulsi and Mihir Virani, played by Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay. The reboot promises a modern narrative while retaining its emotional roots, tackling contemporary societal issues with a nostalgic twist over 150 episodes.

Pati Patni Aur Panga – August 2

Hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui, this celebrity reality show tests the strength of real-life star couples through humorous, emotional, and awkward challenges. From confronting personal differences to handling family dynamics, each themed episode unveils the raw realities of relationships in the limelight. It’s glitzy, dramatic, and unfiltered.

Netflix

WWE: Unreal – July 29

Go behind the curtain of WWE’s spectacle in WWE: Unreal, a docuseries that explores the unseen creative process behind the global wrestling phenomenon. Featuring exclusive access to writers’ rooms and superstars’ lives, the series reveals how each weekly event is crafted and the personal sacrifices behind the entertainment juggernaut.

My Oxford Year – August 1

Starring Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest, My Oxford Year is a romantic drama about a young American woman who moves to Oxford University chasing a lifelong dream. A twist of fate introduces her to a charming local, changing her perspective and goals. With picturesque settings and heartfelt moments, the film explores love, ambition, and identity.

Thammudu – August 1

Thammudu is a heartfelt action drama focused on the unbreakable bond between a brother and his sister. Amid life-threatening challenges and emotional setbacks, the protagonist embarks on a journey to protect his sibling. The story delivers emotional highs and adrenaline-pumping moments, making it a perfect family watch.

ZEE5

Bakaiti – August 1

Set in a quaint village, Bakaiti captures the essence of rural life and family dynamics. Akash and Vasundhara navigate the ups and downs of married life while dealing with sibling rivalry. When a room dispute sparks tension between Vasundhara and her brother Bharat, the family must find common ground. The show explores love, conflict, and emotional maturity in a heartwarming, humorous manner.

Prime Video

Housefull 5 – August 1

Housefull 5 reinvents the comedy franchise with a dark twist. When three imposters pose as the heir to a billionaire’s empire, they unknowingly step into a deadly trap. With mysterious murders and psychological games, the film blends suspense with humor, adding a thrilling edge to the familiar chaos of the Housefull universe.

Sony LIV

Twisted Metal Season 2 –August 1

Following their survival in Season 1, John and Quiet return to battle in the deadly Twisted Metal tournament, led by the cryptic Calypso. With deadly opponents, old rivals like Sweet Tooth, and new revelations—particularly John’s reunion with his vigilante sister Dollface—Season 2 promises brutal action, deeper stakes, and emotional turns in a post-apocalyptic landscape. With adrenaline-pumping competitions, nostalgic TV reunions, real-life couple challenges, emotional dramas, and sinister thrillers, this week’s OTT releases pack a solid punch. Whether you’re binge-watching reality TV, diving into heartfelt narratives, or chasing suspenseful plot twists—your watchlist is sorted.