OTT streaming highlights: New releases at your home this week

India’s OTT landscape continues to expand with a diverse mix of genres, languages, and storytelling styles, as leading platforms roll out a fresh slate of films, series, and documentaries. From big-ticket star vehicles and regional cinema to psychological dramas, mythological thrillers, and global documentaries, streaming services are offering audiences a rich variety of content. Here’s a detailed look at the latest releases, platform-wise, and what makes each title stand out.

JioHotstar

The Raja Saab

The horror-comedy fantasy film The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, has arrived on JioHotstar, becoming one of the platform’s biggest South Indian premieres in recent times. Directed by Maruthi, the film is streaming in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam with English subtitles, making it accessible to a pan-Indian digital audience. What makes the OTT release special is its extended cut, which includes nearly four minutes of additional footage that was not part of the theatrical version. Among these additions is a previously unseen “older look” of Prabhas, which had generated curiosity even before the film’s digital premiere. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, and Nidhhi Agerwal in key roles. The story follows a young man who enters a haunted royal mansion in search of his missing grandfather, only to uncover dark family secrets, ancient curses, and supernatural forces that threaten his life. Blending fantasy, horror, and comedy, The Raja Saab positions itself as a mass entertainer while also offering a visually rich supernatural world. With its extended cut and star-driven appeal, the film is expected to draw strong viewership on the platform.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

Following its theatrical run, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is set to make its OTT debut on JioHotstar, bringing Kapil Sharma’s trademark comedy to digital audiences. The film is a direct sequel to his 2015 debut hit and raises the chaos quotient significantly, with Kapil’s character now caught in the madness of four marriages while still searching for his so-called “true love.” Directed by Anukalp Goswami and produced by Abbas–Mustan in association with Venus Records & Tapes, the sequel features an ensemble cast including Manjot Singh, Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhury, Parul Gulati, and Ayesha Khan. The film thrives on confusion-driven humour, mistaken identities, and situational comedy, staying true to the tone of the original while scaling up the madness.

Aha

Psych Siddhartha

Aha’s latest addition, Psych Siddhartha, brings a darker, more experimental flavour to the streaming space. Directed by Varun Reddy, the film stars Shree Nandu, who also serves as co-writer and producer, alongside Yaamini Bhaskar. The dark comedy drama explores themes of betrayal, psychological trauma, loss, and emotional recovery. The narrative follows Siddharth, a young man whose life collapses after he is betrayed financially and emotionally by his business partner and girlfriend. Mentally disturbed and withdrawn from society, he lives in isolation until he meets Shravya, a pragmatic single mother escaping an abusive marriage. Their fragile emotional connection becomes the emotional core of the film, as both characters attempt to rebuild their broken lives. What sets Psych Siddhartha apart is its experimental storytelling style, including non-linear narration, unconventional editing, and a bold narrative structure. Shree Nandu’s performance has been widely appreciated as one of the strongest of his career, portraying vulnerability, anger, and emotional instability with depth.

Amazon Prime Video

Nari Nari Naduma Murari

The romantic comedy Nari Nari Naduma Murari, starring Sharwanand, has found its digital home on Amazon Prime Video after a successful theatrical run during the Sankranthi festival. Directed by Ram Abbaraju, the film follows Gautham, an architect whose life turns chaotic when he is forced to navigate between his past love and present relationship, leading to emotional confusion and humorous family situations. The film stars Samyuktha Menon and Sakshi Vaidya as the female leads, with strong supporting performances from Naresh VK, Vennela Kishore, Satya, and Sunil. Sharwanand’s effortless comic timing and Naresh VK’s role as the father were particularly appreciated by audiences. Music by Vishal Chandrashekhar, especially the hit song “Darsanamey,” played a major role in the film’s popularity. Now streaming in multiple languages, the film is positioned as a feel-good family entertainer on the platform.

Mahasenha (Mahasenha Volume – 1)

Amazon Prime Video also brings the mythological adventure thriller Mahasenha (Volume – 1) to digital audiences. Written and directed by Dhinesh Kalaiselvan, the film stars Vemal, Srushti Dange, and Yogi Babu, with John Vijay and Kabir Duhan Singh in important roles. Set in the mystical hills of Kurangani, the story revolves around an ancient Yaali sculpture worshipped by local tribes as a divine protector. The narrative unfolds through three parallel storylines: a villager searching for his missing elephant, a group of college students on a trekking expedition, and corrupt forest officials plotting to steal the sacred idol. These intersecting tracks create a layered story that blends mythology, adventure, spirituality, and suspense, giving the film a distinctive genre identity in the OTT space.

Netflix

The Investigation of Lucy Letby

Netflix’s feature-length documentary The Investigation of Lucy Letby revisits one of the most disturbing criminal cases in recent history. The documentary examines the case of the former neonatal nurse convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder seven others. The film has generated intense discussion for its use of never-before-seen police bodycam footage from Letby’s arrests, as well as the controversial use of AI-generated avatars to protect the identities of certain witnesses. By presenting perspectives from both the prosecution and those who question the safety of the convictions, the documentary raises serious medical, legal, and ethical questions. It explores expert opinions, emotional interrogation footage, and courtroom narratives, ultimately challenging viewers to reflect on the possibility of a miscarriage of justice.

Unfamiliar – Season 1

Netflix’s German spy thriller series Unfamiliar marks a strong European addition to the platform’s global content library. The series follows Simon and Meret, former spies who now live quietly in Berlin, running a restaurant and safe house called “The Nest.” Their peaceful family life collapses when their past resurfaces, forcing them to flee from hitmen, Russian agents, and the German Federal Intelligence Service (BND). Starring Susanne Wolff and Felix Kramer, the six-episode first season explores themes of family secrets, survival, identity, and a marriage built on lies. The opening episode, titled “Sixteen Years,” sets the tone by showing how their hidden past in Belarus finally catches up with them, turning their ordinary life into a dangerous manhunt.

This week’s OTT releases reflect the evolving nature of digital entertainment, where commercial blockbusters, experimental cinema, regional stories, and international content coexist on the same platforms. From star-driven fantasy spectacles and comedy sequels to psychological dramas, mythological thrillers, and hard-hitting documentaries, streaming platforms are offering something for every kind of viewer.