OTT watchlist special: New films and series lighting up streaming platforms

February 2026 has turned out to be a landmark month for OTT platforms, with multiple high-profile film and series premieres across Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, and ZEE5. From nostalgic action-comedies and emotional romantic dramas to intense psychological thrillers, science-fiction horror, children’s entertainers, and gritty noir films, streaming audiences have been treated to a diverse and rich cinematic lineup. Here’s a detailed platform-wise breakdown of the most talked-about OTT releases currently dominating digital screens.

NETFLIX

Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies

Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies, directed by debutant Adhvaith Nayar, premiered on Netflix on February 19, 2026. The Malayalam action-comedy is set in Fort Kochi and follows three brothers and a group of misfits who create an underground amateur wrestling promotion inspired by WWE. Rooted in 90s wrestling nostalgia, the film blends sibling rivalry, redemption, friendship, and local subculture into a high-energy narrative. Starring Arjun Ashokan and Roshan Mathew, the film also features a special cameo by Mammootty as legendary wrestler Bullet Walter. Audiences and critics have praised the film’s adrenaline-packed wrestling sequences, stylised storytelling, and nostalgic appeal, making it a crowd favourite among “90s kids” and wrestling fans alike.

Pavane

Pavane, directed by Lee Jong-pil, premiered globally on Netflix. Adapted from Pavane for a Dead Princess by Park Min-gyu, the film is a deeply emotional South Korean romantic drama. The story follows three lonely individuals who meet while working at a department store and form a quiet bond in a beauty-obsessed society. At its core is the relationship between Gyeong-rok and Mi-jeong — two people marginalised by societal beauty standards. Starring Ko A-sung, Moon Sang-min, and Byun Yo-han, Pavane has been widely praised for its restrained storytelling, slow-burn romance, and sensitive social commentary on self-worth, invisibility, and emotional isolation.

Firebreak (Cortafuego)

Firebreak (originally titled Cortafuego), directed by David Victori, is a Spanish-language psychological thriller that premiered on Netflix. The film follows a mother’s desperate search for her missing daughter during an uncontrollable forest wildfire. Starring Belén Cuesta, Joaquín Furriel, and Enric Auquer, the narrative combines emotional trauma with survival horror and psychological tension. As evacuation orders shut down official rescue efforts, the story turns into a chilling exploration of fear, trust, family secrets, and human desperation, with critics praising its atmospheric storytelling and emotional intensity.

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Eesha

Eesha is a Telugu-language horror thriller directed by Srinivas Manne. After its theatrical release in December 2025, the film premiered on Prime Video, where it quickly gained traction among horror fans. The story follows four childhood friends who attempt to debunk fake spiritual figures and expose superstitions using rational investigation. However, their mission backfires when they encounter a terrifying supernatural force. Blending psychological fear, mystery, and emotional conflict, Eesha stands out for its grounded storytelling, haunting background score by RR Dhruvan, and its thematic clash between logic and belief.

The Astronaut

The Astronaut, written and directed by Jess Varley, is a science-fiction horror-thriller now streaming on Prime Video. The film stars Kate Mara, Laurence Fishburne, and Gabriel Luna and follows an astronaut who returns to Earth after a mission, only to suspect that something extraterrestrial has followed her home. After premiering at SXSW and a theatrical release in October 2025, the film has found a strong digital audience, praised for its psychological tension, isolation horror, and atmospheric storytelling.

56 Days – Season 1

56 Days is a crime thriller series adapted from the 2021 novel by Catherine Ryan Howard. Streaming on Prime Video, the series unfolds through dual timelines, tracing a 56-day romance between Oliver Kennedy and Ciara Wyse alongside a present-day murder investigation in Boston. Blending erotic tension, psychological mystery, and crime drama, the show has drawn attention for its narrative structure, character complexity, and emotional intensity, making it one of the most binge-watched thrillers on the platform this season.

JIO HOTSTAR

Lucky: The Superstar

Lucky: The Superstar is a children’s comedy-drama that premiered on JioHotstar. Directed by Uday Mahesh, the film follows a lovable lost puppy whose presence emotionally heals a troubled child and reunites a broken family. Starring G. V. Prakash Kumar and Anaswara Rajan, the story takes a humorous turn when greedy politicians attempt to exploit the puppy’s “good luck” reputation. With music by Hesham Abdul Wahab, the film blends emotion, comedy, and gentle social satire, emerging as a wholesome family entertainer.

ZEE5

Kennedy

Kennedy, directed by Anurag Kashyap, premiered in India on ZEE5 after bypassing a traditional theatrical release. The gritty Mumbai noir, first showcased at the Cannes Film Festival, stars Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone. Set in pandemic-era Mumbai, the film follows a presumed-dead ex-cop who secretly operates as a hitman for a corrupt police commissioner. Praised for its raw energy, stylised visuals, and intense performances, Kennedy has been described as one of the most uncompromising Indian noir films in recent years.

Conclusion

From regional cinema and global storytelling to experimental narratives and genre-driven entertainment, February 2026 has showcased the true power of OTT platforms as cultural storytellers. Netflix continues its global content dominance, Prime Video strengthens its genre portfolio, JioHotstar builds family-centric storytelling, and ZEE5 cements its space for bold Indian cinema. With such a diverse slate of content, audiences now have more choices than ever — proving once again that the future of cinema is firmly digital, dynamic, and deeply global.