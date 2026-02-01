OTT watchlist update: From high-octane thrillers to period dramas; what’s streaming big!

The OTT space continues to dominate audience attention, with major platforms rolling out a diverse mix of big-ticket films and binge-worthy series. From record-shattering spy thrillers and emotionally charged period dramas to gritty crime narratives and light-hearted fantasy comedies, streaming platforms are offering something for every kind of viewer. Here’s a detailed look at the latest and most talked-about titles currently streaming across Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, and ETV Win.

Netflix

Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the biggest Indian blockbusters to make its way to OTT in recent times. Headlined by Ranveer Singh in a commanding avatar, the spy action thriller features a formidable ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. Set against the volatile political backdrop of the late 1990s and early 2000s, the film follows an undercover RAW agent who infiltrates Karachi’s infamous Lyari underworld to dismantle a terror nexus threatening India. After a sensational theatrical run that saw it cross the ₹1,000 crore mark globally, Dhurandhar has found a massive second wave of viewership on Netflix, earning praise for its scale, action choreography, and intense performances, while also sparking debates around its overtly nationalistic narrative.

Champion

Champion marks the return of Roshan Meka, son of veteran actor Meka Srikanth, after a four-year hiatus. Directed by Pradeep Advaitham, this period sports action drama is set in 1948 during the Nizam rule in the Hyderabad State. Roshan plays Michael Williams, a gifted footballer from Secunderabad who dreams of playing professionally in England. However, his ambitions are disrupted when he is drawn into the Bairanpally uprising, eventually joining the resistance against Razakar atrocities. Now streaming on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, Champion blends sport, history, and rebellion, earning appreciation for its rooted storytelling and emotional depth.

Bridgerton Season 4

Netflix’s globally popular period romance returns with Bridgerton Season 4, presented as a two-part season. This time, the spotlight shifts to Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson, and his enchanting romance with Sophie Baek, portrayed by Yerin Ha. Inspired by Julia Quinn’s novel An Offer from a Gentleman, the season unfolds as a Cinderella-style love story that begins at a lavish masquerade ball. While Part 1 has already started streaming, Part 2 is slated to arrive on February 26, 2026. With new cast members like Katie Leung, Michelle Mao, and Isabella Wei joining familiar faces from the Bridgerton clan, the season continues to charm audiences with its signature blend of romance, drama, and opulence.

Amazon Prime Video

Vaa Vaathiyaar

Directed by Nalan Kumarasamy, known for his offbeat sensibilities in films like Soodhu Kavvum, Vaa Vaathiyaar is an action-comedy that stands out for its quirky premise. Karthi plays Ramu, a morally flexible police officer raised by his grandfather, a staunch admirer of M.G. Ramachandran. Deeply influenced by MGR’s ideals, Ramu develops a larger-than-life alter ego to fight corruption and injustice in his own unconventional way. Featuring Krithi Shetty, Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, and Anandaraj, and backed by Santhosh Narayanan’s energetic music, the film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video in multiple languages.

The Wrecking Crew

Hollywood action meets buddy comedy in The Wrecking Crew, starring Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista as estranged half-brothers forced to reunite under tragic circumstances. Set against the scenic landscapes of Hawaii, the film follows Jonny Hale, a reckless cop, and James Hale, a disciplined former Navy SEAL, as they investigate their father’s mysterious hit-and-run death. Their journey uncovers dark family secrets and a web of criminal conspiracies involving corrupt land deals. Packed with banter, explosions, and adrenaline-pumping action, The Wrecking Crew is a slick entertainer for action-comedy fans.

Daldal (Season 1)

Daldal brings a hard-hitting crime drama to Prime Video, adapted from Vish Dhamija’s bestselling novel Bhendi Bazaar. The seven-episode series stars Bhumi Pednekar as Rita Ferreira, the youngest-ever DCP of Mumbai’s Crime Branch. As she hunts a ruthless serial killer, Rita also grapples with addiction, personal trauma, and entrenched patriarchy within the police force. Directed by Amrit Raj Gupta, the series is noted for its psychological intensity, realistic portrayal of law enforcement, and strong supporting performances by Rahul Bhat, Jaya Bhattacharya, and Ananth Mahadevan. The show is available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

JioHotstar

Sarvam Maya

A refreshing blend of fantasy, comedy, and emotion, Sarvam Maya marks a successful comeback for Nivin Pauly. Written and directed by Akhil Sathyan, the film follows Prabhendu, an atheist and struggling musician who reluctantly returns home to take up his family’s hereditary priestly duties. His life changes dramatically when he befriends a cheerful ghost named Delulu, played by Riya Shibu. Their unusual friendship helps him find emotional closure and reignite his musical dreams. Featuring Aju Varghese and Preity Mukhundhan, with music by Justin Prabhakaran, the film became a major box-office hit before arriving on JioHotstar in multiple dubbed versions.

ETV Win

Constable

Streaming on ETV Win, Constable is a gripping Telugu crime thriller starring Varun Sandesh in a grounded and intense role. He plays Constable Kashi, a quiet village policeman whose world collapses after a series of brutal murders shake his community. When his own niece is killed and he is falsely accused, Kashi finds himself battling a corrupt system while racing against time to unmask the real serial killer. With strong performances by Madhulika Varanasi and Muralidhar Goud, the film keeps viewers hooked with its emotional stakes and investigative tension.

With big-screen blockbusters, acclaimed web series, and genre-spanning stories making their way to OTT, streaming platforms are firmly cementing their place as the go-to destination for quality entertainment. Whether it’s the scale of Dhurandhar, the romance of Bridgerton, the grit of Daldal, or the emotional warmth of Sarvam Maya, this week’s OTT lineup offers a compelling watchlist for audiences across languages and tastes.