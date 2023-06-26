Palak Purswani evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2 house

Mumbai: Palak Purswani gets eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, On the Weekend Ka Vaar episode hosted by Salman Khan. The nominated contestants for first week’s eviction were Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Palak Pueswani and Avinash Sachdev.

Palak was brought into the house a day late and asked for Bigg Boss currency from other contestants. She was expected to clash with Jiya and ex-boyfriend Avinash but soon rekindled her friendship with Jiya. Things with Avinash still could not get better.

Palak's journey on the show started off on a rather haywire note as she was called out for breaking rules not once, but twice. She tried to defend herself for the same too but failed to. Later, she also had to find her place in the house along with Akanksha Puri, as they were sent in with no BB currency. She has had a few arguments in the house and fights with Avinash Sachdev, and Pooja Bhatt, among others.