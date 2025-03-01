Sankranthiki Vasthunnam to Be Released on This OTT Platform

Producer Dil Raju is celebrating another success with Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, a film starring Venkatesh. The movie has been performing exceptionally well at the box office, exceeding expectations and becoming a big hit.

This success is especially significant after the mixed response to another film, Game Changer. In other words, while Game Changer did not do as well as expected, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam has turned out to be a major box office success, boosting Dil Raju's production record.

Sankranthiki Vasthunnam has earned ₹213.15 crore at the domestic box office. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributed ₹192.05 crore, and Karnataka added ₹14.94 crore, while Tamil Nadu and Kerala brought in ₹2.21 crore and ₹12 lakh. The total net collection in India is ₹180.95 crore.

Dil Raju has sealed a ₹30 crore digital rights deal with Zee5, bringing the film to OTT with exclusive content.

The digital version will feature never-before-seen deleted scenes, including hilarious moments with Himesh Limaye and others, along with added flashback sequences featuring Venkatesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary.

OTT Release

Sankranthiki Vasthunnam will be available on Zee5 starting Saturday at 6 PM and will be offered in multiple languages.

Star Cast

The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Venkatesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Aishwarya Rajesh, and many others, ensuring a memorable viewing experience.

With a stellar theatrical performance and a promising OTT release, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam has proven to be one of Dil Raju’s most profitable projects.