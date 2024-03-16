‘Save The Tigers 2’ review: Another round of rib-tickling comedy and heart-warming moments

After the massive success of its debut season on Disney Plus Hotstar, "Save The Tigers" returns with its highly anticipated second season. Created by Mahi V Raghav, this comedy family drama promises to deliver another round of laughter and entertainment. As audiences eagerly await its release, let's delve into how the latest season unfolds under Raghav's guidance as the showrunner.





Story:



Picking up from where the first season left off, the second season of "Save The Tigers" sees Vikram, Rahul, and Ganta Ravi arrested for the alleged kidnapping of Hamsalekha. However, upon waking up, Hamsalekha defends the trio, claiming they aided her the previous night. With their release from jail, the story explores the changes in their lives due to Hamsalekha's involvement. It delves into the dynamics between Vikram and Rekha, Rahul and Madhuri, and Ganta Ravi and Hymavathi. Meanwhile, the narrative also follows Ganta Ravi's political ambitions, Hymavathi's relocation, Rahul's movie endeavors, and the introduction of new characters like psychiatrist Spandana and Harika. As the season unfolds, it intertwines these storylines to conclude with a satisfying resolution.

Performances:

Priyadarshi, Abhinav Gomatam, and Chaitanya Krishna shine once again with their commendable performances, maintaining the comedic rapport established in the first season. Priyadarshi particularly impresses with his emotional portrayal, adding depth to his character's arc. Abhinav Gomatam's impeccable comic timing and dialogue delivery continue to entertain, especially in his interactions with Rohini. Chaitanya Krishna's portrayal of Rahul remains engaging and authentic. Jordar Sujatha, Deviyani Sharma, Pavani Gangireddy, and Seerat Kapoor deliver natural performances, enhancing the overall appeal of the series. Additionally, new additions like Sathya Krishna, Venu Yeldandi, Gangavva, and Mukku Avinash contribute adequately to the ensemble cast.













Analysis:

"Save The Tigers 2" strikes a perfect balance between comedy and underlying messages, skillfully blending humor with poignant themes. Mahi V Raghav's storytelling prowess shines through as he explores human relationships and complexities with both depth and humor. The series effectively addresses relatable aspects of life, offering audiences a delightful mix of laughter and reflection. Raghav's collaboration with director Arun Kothapalli ensures a captivating and entertaining viewing experience, supported by top-notch production values and musical scores by Ajay Arasada.

Conclusion:

With its engaging narrative, stellar performances, and seamless blend of comedy and emotion, "Save The Tigers 2" emerges as a must-watch web series for the entire family. Each episode offers a unique and enjoyable experience, leaving viewers laughing and pondering in equal measure. Raghav's creation continues to charm audiences with its relatable characters and cleverly crafted storylines, solidifying its status as a standout show in the realm of digital entertainment.

Rating: 3/5