Top 5 Movies Releasing on OTT in September 2025 | Netflix & Prime Video
Catch the biggest movies streaming this September 2025! Watch Saiyaara, Malik, Coolie, Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan, and Inspector Zende on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
This September, many new movies will be available to watch online. Here are five popular films and when you can stream them:
Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan
A romantic movie starring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor’s first film.
Watch from September 5
Saiyaara
A romantic musical with new actors Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda. It was a big hit in theatres.
Watch on Netflix from September 12
Malik
An action thriller starring Rajkummar Rao. It did okay in theatres and will reach more viewers online.
Watch on Amazon Prime Video from September 5
Inspector Zende
A funny thriller with Manoj Bajpayee as a police officer and Jim Sarbh playing a serial killer.
Watch on Netflix from September 5
Coolie
A Tamil action movie with famous actor Rajinikanth and a big cast.
Watch on Amazon Prime Video from September 11